HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Behind four players in double figures, the Valdosta State women’s basketball team posted a 72-62 victory at Alabama Huntsville to conclude the regular season Saturday afternoon.
Lady Blazer junior Tamiya Francis had a team-high 17 points to lead the team.
The Lady Blazers (21-5, 20-4 GSC) shot 31 of 56 from the field for a 55.4 percent, while they were 7 of 16 from beyond the arc and went just 3 of 8 from the line. UAH shot 42 percent on 21 of 50 from the field, while it was 4 of 19 from deep and stayed in the game going 16 of 17 from the line. Along with Francis, senior Jirah Ards added 16 points and sophomore Kate Tanner scored 14 points, while junior Aleisha Curry added 15 points off the bench.
The Chargers (8-20, 8-16 GSC) scored six of the first eight points of the game, but a layup from junior Tamiya Francis and a triple from junior Emma Martin gave VSU its first lead of the game and run the run to 9-0 capped with two Francis free throws for an 11-6 lead with 5:11 left in the quarter. VSU then extended the lead to 16-8 and later Francis buried a triple for her 11th point early for a 23-13 lead with 1:55 left in the opening frame. Five quick points from UAH pulled the Chargers within 23-18 at the end of the first quarter.
VSU opened the game 9 of 13 from the field for 69.2 percent, while it was 2 of 2 from distance and 3 of 3 from the line. UAH was 8 of 15 from the floor, 1 of 5 from deep and 1 of 1 from the stripe. VSU opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run courtesy of three consecutive field goals from sophomore Kate Tanner and a 29-18 lead with 7:42 left in the half.
Junior Aleisha Curry continued her strong play with a bucket inside for a 31-20 lead with 7:01 to go in the half and then junior Lili Long dialed in from distance for a 34-20 lead with 6:31 remaining as VSU increased the spurt to 11-2 to start the quarter.
A 3-pointer from Haley Nichols pulled UAH within 36-27 with 4:57 to go, but VSU pushed the lead back to double-digits at 45-33 through two quarters. For the half, VSU shot 19 of 29 from the field for 65.5 percent, while it was 4 of 6 from distance and 3 of 3 from the line. UAH shot 46.4 percent on 13 of 28 from the field as VSU held the Chargers to just 5 of 13 from the field in the second quarter and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. The Chargers were 5 of 5 from the line. VSU held a 17-8 lead in rebounding. Francis had a team-high 15 points for VSU, while Jesse Jennings had 11 points to lead UAH.
VSU struggled in the third quarter, scoring just 11 points on 5 of 14 from the field and 1 of 5 from distance as UAH pulled within 56-49 with ten minutes to go. The Lady Blazers didn’t score for the final 3:03 of the quarter as UAH used an 8-0 run to end the frame.
The Chargers continued the run with the first bucket of the fourth quarter, but Francis scored her 17th point at the other end to end the run and a 58-51 score with 9:08 to go. Jennings drained a triple, but senior Jirah Ards answered in kind for a 61-54 VSU lead with 7:59 remaining.
A big bucket from Curry, for her 15th point of the game, put VSU up 63-56 with 6:13 remaining and a timeout by the Chargers. Ards drained one from deep for a 66-58 lead with 4:47 to go and her 16th point of the game.
Tanner came up with a huge steal and score for a 70-62 lead with 2:05 to play. She then pulled down her fifth rebound at the other end following a miss from UAH. She then scored at the other end for a 72-62 lead with one minute to play.
The Lady Blazers return home to host the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for “Super Tuesday” at The Complex against an opponent to be named this evening after all of the regular season games have been completed.
