Top-seeded Blazers host West Georgia in NCAA second-round playoff

SETTING THE SCENE
The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Blazers open their quest for a fifth national championship with a familiar foe on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA Division II postseason versus No. 8/13 West Georgia at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
This is the second meeting between the two teams this season as VSU won a 36-34 thriller on Oct. 30 also in Valdosta. VSU enters with a 9-1 record overall and co-champions of the Gulf South Conference with a 6-1 mark this season, while West Georgia is 9-2 overall and went 5-2 in conference play this season for third in the league.
The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NCAA Quarterfinal against the winner of the No. 2-seed Bowie State vs. Newberry game on Dec. 4.
CALLING TODAY'S GAME
TALK 92.1 FM will broadcast the Blazer games all season long with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call of the games. Fans also can access the broadcast at www.talk921.com. Dave Garner and Taylor Biddle will have the call of the game on the webstream as the playoffs are NOT streamed on FloSports and return to vstateblazers.com. Check the football schedule page for a link to the FREE stream of the game.
THIRD TIME AGAINST UWG IN THE PLAYOFFS
This marks the third time VSU has battled West Georgia in the NCAA postseason and first since Nov. 28, 2015, in a 27-20 loss in Carrollton in the second round. UWG also won in 2014 in the NCAA Quarterfinal in Valdosta, 31-17. In the 2015 meeting in the playoffs, the Wolves rallied for a 20-19 deficit with 5:35 left in the contest as UWG used a seven play, 72-yard drive all on the ground for the winning score with 3:09 left. VSU led for just 2:26 minutes in the game.
The 2014 quarterfinal game in Valdosta saw UWG race out to a 14-0 lead and never look back for the 31-17 victory, as UWG advanced to the NCAA National Semifinals for the first time in program history. UWG lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 10-7 in the semifinal as CSUP went on to win the national title, 13-0 over Minnesota State.
Overall in the series, VSU leads 27-13 and has won three-straight. The Blazers are 14-4 all-time in Valdosta in the series and have won the last three in Titletown.
STRONG IN THE PLAYOFFS
VSU qualified for its 18th postseason appearance in program history in 2021, and tallied its third-straight top-seed in the region for the playoffs.
The Blazers are 26-13 all-time in the NCAA postseason and have won four national championships in 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2018. VSU is 4-1 in the national championship game with the lone loss being to Grand Valley State in 2002.
The four national championship victories are tied with Grand Valley State for the third-most in NCAA Division II history and are tied for second among active Division II programs (Northwest Missouri State, 6). VSU's 26 victories are good for fifth-most all-time in NCAA Division II and third-most among active institutions, while the 18 appearances are good for a tie for fifth all-time and tied for fourth among active schools.
GOING FOR 10
With a victory on Saturday, VSU would eclipse the double-digit victory mark for the third-straight season and 11th time overall in the history of the program. VSU won a school-record 14 games in 2002 and 2018, going 1-1 in the national championship in those two years. VSU went undefeated at 14-0 with the national title in 2018. The Blazers won 13 games in 2004 and 2007, while winning 12 in 2001 and 2012) and 11 in 1994. VSU has finished a season with ten wins four times in 1996, 2003, 2014 and 2019.
SCOUTING THIS WEEKEND'S GAMES
Newberry pulled the biggest upset of the championship thus far with a 33-30 overtime victory last week over defending national champion West Florida. The Newberry Wolves travel to Bowie State this weekend to face one of the top defenses in NCAA Division II. Bowie State has won ten-straight games since an opening season loss to FCS foe Delaware State.
STRONG SHOWING ON GSC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
VSU had a GSC-high 16 selections to the All-Conference Teams announced earlier this month.
VSU head coach Gary Goff was tabbed GSC Coach of the Year for the second-straight playing season. VSU had nine selections to the first team, while Goff now is the second Blazer head coach to earn Coach of the Year honors multiple times as former head coach Chris Hatcher won the honor three-straight seasons from 2000-2002. Goff is fifth Blazer head coach to win Coach of the Year honors (Hal Mumme, David Dean, Hatcher and Kerwin Bell) at while coaching at VSU.
Earning First Team honors were; Seth McGill, Chris Barrett, Brian Saunds (both WR and Returner), Jamar Thompkins, Ralph Singleton, Brian Williams, Nick Moss and Christian Matthew. The second team saw Ivory Durham earn a spot for the first time, along with Lio'undre Gallimore, Arrington Dulin, Jameon Gaskin, Cory Roberts and Taurus Dotson.
HINSON NAMED COSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Valdosta State sophomore offensive lineman Ty Hinson was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District. Hinson has a 3.47 grade-point average in history. He is one of just two GSC student-athletes to be named to the team (West Georgia, Chris Blackston).
RECAPPING WEST FLORIDA
The Blazers won their third-straight Gulf South Conference title this season despite dropping a 61-42 decision in the regular season finale at then-No. 3 West Florida on Nov. 13. Both teams shared league title honors this season as it marked the ninth title for the Blazers in program history. VSU quarterback Ivory Durham threw for a career-high 413 yards and three scores, while he also ran for one and caught one for the first time in his career. Graduate student Brian Saunds threw his second career touchdown pass at the end of the first half to Durham to pull VSU within 24-21 at the intermission. VSU never led in the game as the Argos played probably their best game of the season with 679 yards of offense and 61 points. The 61 points allowed was the most since allowing 63 points on Nov. 2, 2013, at Delta State in a 63-55 loss. It was the third-most points allowed in school history. Blazer graduate student Lio'undre Gallimore had nine catches for 198 yards and three receiving touchdowns, while junior Seth McGill had 11 carries for 104 yards and a score.
ABOUT WEST GEORGIA
The Wolves enter with a 9-2 record overall and went 5-2 in GSC play this season with losses to West Alabama and VSU during the regular season. UWG posted a 23-7 victory at Albany State in the first round of the playoffs last weekend. UWG is making its ninth appearance in the NCAA postseason and is 7-8 all-time with its best finish coming in 2014 and 2015 in the national semifinals. Against Albany State, the Wolves used a smothering defense for the victory. UWG capitalized on miscues from the Golden Rams early with scoop-and-score 76-yard fumble return by Mike Miller and an interception in the end zone later stalled a good scoring threat by ASU as UWG responded with a score for a 14-0 lead. UWG finished with 323 yards of offense for the game, including 210 through the air on 20 of 36 passing from Harrison Frost. Mechane Slade had seven catches for 67 yards and Jace Jordan had seven carries for 44 yards and a score. Deontae Overstreet had 11 tackles in the game.
SAUNDS OVER 200
Valdosta State graduate wide receiver Brian Saunds recorded his second game of over 200 yards receiving (Nov. 6) with 220 yards on a career-high 15 receptions and one touchdown. Saunds was named GSC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time for his efforts Saturday against North Greenville. He set the school-record for receiving yards with 246 on a then, career-high ten catches against Florida Tech, also on Homecoming in 2019. The 220 yards receiving marked the fourth-most in school history for a game, while the 15 catches are good for sixth all-time in school history in a game. In addition, the 15 catches sit tied for second in NCAA Division II in a game this season, while the 220 receiving yards is good for ninth in NCAA Division II this season. Both of his 15 catches and 220 yards receiving are tops in the GSC for a single game this season.
FOR STREAKS
Despite the loss at UWF on Nov. 13, the Blazers have had quite a winning streak over the last three years. Since the final five games of 2017, VSU has gone 37-3 overall and won a GSC-record 25-straight games from the final game of 2017, through the 2019 regular season. VSU won 23-straight GSC regular season games from the final game of 2017 through to Nov. 13, 2021.
SETH CLOSING IN
Junior running back Seth McGill has had an outstanding season for the Blazers and outstanding career as he has rushed for 916 yards this season with 12 rushing touchdowns for a 91.6 average per game. He has played in 35 games with nine starts for his career. McGill is seventh nationally and second in the GSC to teammate Jamar Thompkins in rush yards per carry (6.84), while McGill leads the league in rushing touchdowns (12) for 18th nationally and he is second in the GSC in rushing yards (916) for 38th nationally. His 91.6 average per game is good for 32nd nationally and second in the league. McGill moved into a tie for seventh all-time in rushing touchdowns in a season against West Florida. Former Blazer Cedric O'Neal had 17 rushing scores in 2017 for the school record. McGill's 35 career rushing touchdowns places him third all-time in school history as he needs just one rushing touchdown to match Dominique Ross (1992-94) with 36. McGill's 216 career points on 36 touchdowns (including one receiving score) puts him seventh all-time in scoring history as he needs just 12 points to tie Ross for sixth all-time (228). McGill's 2,311 yards places him eighth in school-history in career rushing yards.
THOMPKINS MOVES UP
Junior Jamar Thompkins is part of the Blazers' outstanding rushing attack as he, like McGill, has had an outstanding career. Thompkins has played in 35 games with 24 starts, while recording 368 carries for 3,054 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He has 29 total touchdowns for 174 points for his career. Thompkins' 3,054 yards on the ground is good for fifth all-time in school history as he is just 17 yards from fourth all-time held by Ramon Allen (1988-91) with 3,071 career rushing yards. Thompkins' 27 rushing touchdowns are good for fifth all-time in school history behind Aaron Jenkins (2000-03) with 34. Both Thompkins and McGill have had outstanding three years at VSU thus far and both have their senior years in 2022 as they look to continue to rewrite the record book.
FIRST IN THE NATION
The Blazers lead the nation in sacks allowed (1) for an 0.10 average per game, while VSU leads the nation in turnovers lost (8). Individually, senior defensive back Mondrell Jefferson leads the nation in fumbles recovered with four.
CREATING OPPORTUNITIES
VSU is 18th nationally in turnover margin at 0.90, for tops in the GSC. The Blazers have just eight turnovers on the year for tops in the nation, while they have forced 17 for third-most in the GSC. VSU holds a 62-17 lead on the opposition in points off turnovers.
DEFENSE SCORES
The Blazers recorded their fourth defensive touchdown this season with a 47-yard pick-six in the third quarter at West Alabama on Oct. 16, by junior defensive back Taurus Dotson. The Blazers are seventh nationally in defensive touchdowns as Bowie State leads the nation with seven. VSU has two fumble recoveries for touchdowns from senior Mondrell Jefferson and pick-six interceptions from graduate transfer Christian Matthew (Oct. 2 vs. Shorter) and Dotson at UWA. Senior defensive lineman Arrington Dulin also has a safety this season in the season-opener against Savannah State (Sept. 4).
SPEEDY SAUNDS
For his standout career, Saunds has played in 44 games with 35 starts, hauling in 167 catches for 2,735 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. He has 58 punt returns for 581 yards for his career and one kickoff return for 30 yards. Saunds has 3,353 all-purpose yards during his time in Titletown. He also threw two touchdown passes for his career, going 3 for 3 passing for 14 yards. The 167 receptions are good for a tie for eighth all-time in school history (Calvin Walker, 1990-93), while the 2,735 receiving yards are fourth all-time in program history. He needs 157 yards receiving to tie Randy Fisher (1986-89) for third all-time with 2,892 yards. Saunds' 25 receiving touchdowns puts him seventh in program history, one shy of 26 from Randy Fisher (1986-89).
BIG GRAB GALLIMORE
Graduate student Lio'undre Gallimore has had a heck of a career for the Blazers as he has played in 40 games with 35 starts, while recording 131 receptions for 2,458 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns. He has 17 kick returns for 480 yards and one touchdown, while recording 2,925 all-purpose yards for his career. Gallimore's 2,458 yards receiving are good for sixth in program history. He had his first career kick return for a touchdown against Delta State (Oct. 9, 2021). Gallimore is 15th nationally this season in receiving touchdowns to lead the league (12). Gallimore's 13 total touchdowns this season is good for 26th nationally and leads the GSC.
GOOD ON THIRD
The Blazers are sixth nationally in third down conversions at a 0.525 clip for tops in the GSC. Conversely, they are 54th and third in the GSC in fewest first downs allowed with 189.
STOUT DEFENSIVELY
The Blazers are seventh nationally in defensive touchdowns (4), while the team is fifth nationally in passing yards allowed (132.8) for tops in the GSC. VSU is eighth in the nation in red zone defense, holding teams to a 0.606 clip, while the team is 23rd in scoring defense at 17.7 points allowed per game and fifth in passing efficiency defense at a 94.66 clip. VSU is 40th nationally in total defense for second in the GSC at 321.8 yards allowed per game. Individually, Mondrell Jefferson leads the nation in fumble recoveries with four, while graduate student Christian Matthew is ninth nationally in passes defended at 1.5 per game and 14 for the season. Senior Nick Moss is 27th nationally in total tackles at 9.2 per game to lead the GSC.
HIGH-POWERED OFFENSE
Not only do the Blazers have a stout defense, but also a strong offense as are third nationally in total offense at 506.4 yards per game. VSU is 12th nationally and tops in the GSC in red zone offense (0.900), while it is sixth nationally and second in the league in rushing offense at 260.3 yards per game. VSU is sixth nationally second in the GSC in scoring offense at 42.1 points per game. VSU is 44th nationally in passing yards per completion at 13.60 for third in the league, while it has allowed just one sack on the season to lead the nation in sacks allowed (0.1).
GOFF HITS 50 CAREER VICTORIES
VSU third-year head coach Gary Goff hit 50 career coaching victories with the 53-7 win over Savannah State on Sept. 4. Goff now is 58-51 in his 11th season of coaching. Prior to VSU, he coached nine years at Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio. Goff is 19-1 during his time at VSU.
GARY GOFF RADIO SHOW
The Gary Goff Radio show is back this season at the Salty Snapper Restaurant in Valdosta every Monday at 7 p.m. Come out and listen to VSU head football coach Gary Goff speak about the previous game and looking ahead to the next game on the schedule. VSU Assistant Athletic Director for Development, Matt Malone, broadcasts the show and if you can't make it out, you can listen on WVGA 105.9 FM in Valdosta or stream it at valdostatoday.com. Prizes will be awarded after the show and fans in attendance have the opportunity to ask questions of Goff during the show.
COACH GARY GOFF SHOW
The Coach Goff Show will be available each Sunday at vstateblazers.com on the football page throughout the season as it will include interviews from Goff, select players and highlights from the previous game. Spencer Van Horn and Dave Garner host the show throughout the season and Jamie Abbott of Crashandannie Productions directs and produces the show.
NO SHUTOUTS
The Blazers lead all of NCAA Division II with 349 consecutive games without being shutout dating back to a 12-0 loss to Central Florida on Sept. 14, 1991. VSU only has been shutout five times in program history. Behind the Blazers is Grand Valley State who hasn't been shutout in 338 games.
A HISTORY OF SUCCESS
The Blazers have had an outstanding 39 years of football since the program began in 1982. The Blazers have the second-highest winning percentage all-time in NCAA Division II with a 313-128-4 record (.703) behind Grand Valley State (414-143-3) with a .738 clip. VSU went 88-27 from 2010-2019 for a .765 average which is good for eighth in NCAA Division II for the decade.
A VICTORY OVER WEST GEORGIA WOULD...
Give VSU a 10-1 record for the season and advance to the NCAA Quarterfinal round for the tenth time
Give VSU a 1-2 record against UWG in the playoffs
Be the 27th victory all-time for VSU in the NCAA postseason (26-13)
Be the 18th home victory for the Blazers in the playoffs (17-7)
Be the 314th victory all-time in program history (313-128-4)
Give VSU a 28-13 record all-time against UWG and a 15-4 mark in Valdosta
Be the fourth-straight victory over UWG
Be the third victory over a ranked team this season and the 68th in program history (67-61-2)
Give VSU a 3-1 record on this date and 2-0 mark on this date on the road as VSU has not played a game on this date since 1999 with a 23-16 loss to West Georgia in Valdosta
Give head coach Gary Goff his 20th victory at VSU (19-2) and 59th victory in his collegiate coaching career (58-51)
Be the 67th victory in November (66-42-3)
Give VSU a 2-0 record on Nov. 27 as the Blazers won 38-24 at Albany State in 2004 on this date in the second round of the playoffs with VSU winning its first national championship that season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.