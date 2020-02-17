Tim Tebow speaks at FCA Banquet at Lowndes

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesFormer Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow speaks during the South Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spring Banquet Monday at Lowndes High School.

VALDOSTA –– Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow served as the special guest speaker at the South Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spring Banquet Monday at Lowndes High School. During the banquet, Tebow spoke of his journey to the University of Florida and offered up his testimony to the crowd assembled in the Lowndes High cafeteria. Among the highlights of the event, Valdosta High defensive coach DeMario Jones was named FCA Coach of the Year.

