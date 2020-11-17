BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In addition to the announcement of the Gulf South Conference basketball schedules on Tuesday, the league also gave an update on the status of football, soccer and volleyball.
Since the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Fall Championships and the subsequent decision by the league's Board of Directors to delay any competition in football, soccer and volleyball until at least January 1, conference administrators and coaches have worked diligently to evaluate any potential options for meaningful competition in the spring.
There will not be a spring conference schedule for football. The Blazers will plan to have a traditional spring football season in 2021, with the annual spring game at the end of spring practice.
Women's soccer and volleyball each will have a "Spring Championship Series" utilizing a format that features group play, based on geography, followed by a series-ending bracketed event. More details will be released by the league office in the coming weeks.
