VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State men's basketball saw two of its former stars continue their professional careers this week.
2018 Gulf South Conference Player of the Year Beau Justice signed his first professional contract with CB Clavijo of the Spanish LEB Oro league on Tuesday, while 2017 GSC Player of the Year Jeremiah Hill signed with PBC Astana (Kazakhstan) of the VTB United League over the weekend.
Justice averaged 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists with the Blazers last season. One of the greatest shooters in school history, Justice shot 49.4 percent from the floor, 42.7 percent from 3-point range and 86.3 percent from the free throw line. The Peebles, Ohio native finishes his career as the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers made (257), fifth all-time in scoring (1,754) and second all-time in free throw percentage (87.6).
In addition to his statistical brilliance, Justice garnered several accolades. Most recently, the 6-foot-2 guard was named to the All-Gulf South Conference First Team as well as a Basketball Times All-American and NABC First-Team All-Region player.
Hill, who participated in the NBA Summer League and spent last season with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G-League, figures to be an impact player for Astana in the VTB United League –– a league highlighted by EuroLeague powerhouses CSKA Moscow, Khimki Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg.
As a senior, Hill averaged 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists en route to earning GSC Player of the Year and NABC All-American honors in 2017. For his career, Hill scored 1,089 points over three seasons with the Blazers –– posting a 14.1 points per game average and making 168 3-pointers in 77 games.
Hill averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 assists in 44 games with Lakeland last season, breaking out for 30 points against the Maine Red Claws on Feb. 5.
Prior to his rookie season in the G-League, Hill won an ABA championship with the Jacksonville Giants.
As teammates in 2016-17, Hill and Justice helped lead Valdosta State to its first of three straight GSC regular season championships.
