MACON – Many sustaining characteristics describe the Mercer baseball program under the long-term leadership of head coach Craig Gibson. Developing future Major League Baseball players is among the most eye-opening. In his 18 years as the Mercer skipper, Gibson has now seen 31 members off his Bears' squads be drafted into the major leagues. Four members of the 2022 team heard their names called in the 2022 draft this week.
"Overall, I am really pleased and proud of all the guys selected in this year's MLB draft," coach Gibson said. "During their time on campus, they experienced post-season and were truly great student athletes. All of the seniors graduated in their respective areas of concentration near the top of their class. Their legacy will be remembered as great teammates, leaders and mentors to the younger players they came into contact with them. I think it says a lot about the ability of our program to develop outstanding players for the next level. I just want to thank each and every one of them for all that they did, on and off the field, to make our program one of the best in the country."
Colby Thomas
Oakland A's
95th overall pick, 3rd round
Thomas, outfielder from Valdosta, started 42 games this season for the Bears in an injury-shortened season. He batted .325, had 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in. Previous accolades for Thomas included: 2021 Preseason All-SoCon Second Team (OF), D1 Baseball Top Prospect for 2022 Draft, 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, 2020 D1 Baseball SoCon Top Freshman, 2020 D1 Baseball Top Freshman Hitters, 2020 Perfect Game Preseason SoCon Freshman of the Year and D1 Baseball Top 150 Freshmen.
Coach Gibson on Thomas: "An explosive athlete. Unbelievable ball exit speed. He has the ability to play all three outfield positions. He came to us as an outfielder, and we kept him there. Tremendous work ethic and desire to be great. Pound for pound one of the strongest guys to ever wear the jersey. Congratulations to Oakland for drafting one of the best outfielders in the draft."
Collin Price
Houston Astros
6th round
Price, a catcher and outfielder, was a top contributor to the Mercer offense in 2022. He led the team in homers (18) – a SoCon-best, was second in runs scored (53) and third in average (.315). His .450 on base percentage placed him fourth in the SoCon and his .626 slugging percentage ranked seventh in the league. The Suwanee, Georgia, product took 52 walks, a mark that also led the conference. In the home finale, he drove in a season-high five runs in an 8-7, 13-inning win over VMI. He was selected to the league's Second Team by the coaches and media.
Price started all 58 games for the Bears. The flawless catcher had a fielding percentage of .990. In 2021, Price was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List and, in 2019, was named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team.
Coach Gibson on Price: "Collin came to us as an outfielder that we converted to the catcher position. He played centerfield for us as a true freshman. First and foremost, he is a tremendous athlete and competitor who strives for perfection. He is a great leader behind the plate with above average receiving skills and a plus throwing arm. The Astros just drafted a guy that is only getting better and better."
Bill Knight
Seattle Mariners
10th round
Centerfielder Bill Knight led the Bears in hitting with an average of .337. Starting all 58 games, the Perkins, Georgia, native homered 17 times, had 19 doubles and knocked in 64 runs. The outfielder was a unanimous pick to the league's First Team by coaches and media following his season. He led the league in runs batted in and his 82 hits were third.
Coach Gibson on Knight: "Bill came to us an infielder that we converted to the outfield. He has tremendous athleticism and, in the baseball world, multiple tools. He can really defend any position in the outfield with a plus throwing arm. He has the ability to get his bat in the zone quickly, and it stays in the zone for consistent quality contact. Everyday he came to the park he wanted to get better. Seattle just selected another great MU Bear."
Jackson Kelley
Texas Rangers
12th round
Kelley, a junior relief pitcher from Marietta, Georgia, was among the elite performers in the nation on the mound this year with a 7-0 record and an eye-opening earned run average of 1.35, second best in the nation. Kelley struck out 82 batters in 60 innings of work. He was named to the Southern Conference All Conference First Team by the media and All-Conference Second Team by the league's coaches. He also has been named a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award. Additionally, Kelley was a finalist for the NCBWA's Top Stopper Award. In the 2022 SoCon Tournament, Kelley tossed 7.1 scoreless innings to earn a win in relief over The Citadel.
Coach Gibson on Kelley: "One of the greatest if not the BEST competitor I have ever coached! He has a tremendous desire to know what he wants to accomplish but has the mental and physical tools to make it happen. I can't wait to follow his career as he enters professional baseball."
Kelley, Knight and Price were also selected to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Southeast All-Region Team.
