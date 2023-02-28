“Our Point of View” in The Times Feb. 17, 2023 is right.
Black History Month is an American story. We learn more about the contributions of Black Americans, which has been left out of the history books.
Our country and world need to know the achievements that help to shape our country and world.
Learning and hearing about Black history is important. I believe it is also important to learn and find out our local Black history on our communities.
We need to know about those unsung citizens who helped shape our communities. They may not be famous or well known but they made a difference in our communities.
At the Hahira Historical Society Building, there are two rooms dedicated of the achievements of Black people. We need more pictures, articles, etc. of people who helped shape our homes, school, churches and communities.
Please let us know if you or someone would like to add to what is already there. We also need pictures and names of Black veterans from our community for the room.
I believe there is still a lot of local Black history that needs to be saved and shared. If we don’t save it, our history will be lost.
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
