VALDOSTA – The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House is Valdosta’s oldest house, built in 1845, and is in the Fairview Historic District at 206 Wells St.
The Fairview Historic District, which includes this home, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
William E. Wisenbaker, a pioneer farmer in Lowndes County, built the house in 1845. A raised brick pier foundation supported the four rooms of this dogtrot hut.
Wisenbaker and his wife Lydia Ann Crews were married in 1839. They had 11 children.
In 1859, Wisenbaker offered 144 acres of land to Georgia Assembly commissioners so they might establish a town along the Atlantic & Gulf Railroad.
Many Troupville residents migrated to nearby Valdosta due to the railroad’s growing potential. Valdosta, a completely new town, was incorporated Dec. 7, 1860. Between 1859 and 1863, Wisenbaker extended the house, transforming it into a two-story, 10-room “planter’s home” or Plantation Plain house with a front porch that spans the whole width of the structure and is framed by columns.
Wisenbaker moved to the Lake Park neighborhood after selling his property to William N. Peacock in 1863.
Peacock owned the house from 1863 until he died in 1866. The historical record indicates Peacock was possibly a teacher, as it is thought he ran a school in the house. Peacock likely died in the house, as his widow sold the house in 1866 after his death.
In 1866, the home was purchased by Jeremiah W. Wells. He had fought in the Civil War and was a businessman and farmer. Between 1881 and 1882, Wells served as mayor of Valdosta. Wells Street in Fairview is named for him.
John T. Roberts bought the house in 1891. He had a downtown office and trading floor for a well-known buggy/harness firm. From 1892 until 1906, he was a member of the Valdosta City Council, and from 1906 to 1916, he was the city’s mayor.
In 1895, Roberts started turning the home into the Folk Victorian/Queen Anne structure that it is now. The project was designed and supervised by Stephen Fulghum, a prominent architect in the area. Roberts wed Catherine (Kate) Margaret Young, with whom he had nine children. Roberts’ offspring owned the house until 1982.
Two of Roberts’ descendants bought the house in 1996. They donated it to the Valdosta Heritage Foundation in 1999, with the duty to preserve, restore and manage the home and grounds, almost 4.52 acres, including a Georgia Camellia Trail, for public enjoyment and education.
While the home had fallen into disrepair by the time the VHF was willed, the house was nearly destroyed by a fire exposing the original 1845 cabin framework built by the Wisenbaker family in 2011. The home was stable but the interior remained unfinished for several years until renewed interest.
In 2019, VHF received permission to convert the house into a bed and breakfast leased to a live-in manager. Work on the restoration is currently underway.
Jessica Ganas, the owner of the downtown Curare, realized restoring it to its former glory would be an expensive project due to the structure of the house. Ganas came up with the idea to host tours of homes built by Valdosta’s prolific architect Lloyd Greer to raise money.
The endeavor has turned into a success as far as moving renovations forward. According to Vickie Everitte, president of the VHF, the foundation partnered with Kellerman Construction and J. Glenn Gregory & Associates Architects to complete Phase I of the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House renovation project on Sept. 13, 2022, costing just over $95K.
“The total estimated cost for the project is just over $525K, with the timing of subsequent phases dependent on fundraising. The City of Valdosta approved the 11 required permits on Nov. 15, 2021. Phase I included replacing all the compromised framing from the 2011 fire, completing major work for the fire suppression system except for labor/installation for the bottom floor, initial HVAC/mechanical/duct work installation, repairing the roof in several places, and installing a new water meter,” she said.
Kellerman Construction submitted a partial estimate for Phase II, which involves installing second floor joist systems and additional supports as recommended by Crews Engineering. The structure upgrade is projected to cost nearly $38K. Once the second floor is stabilized, Georgia Automatic Sprinkler can finalize the fire suppression system installation.
“We are very excited to announce that the Georgia Trust’s Callahan Incentive Grant is funding half the labor costs associated with this much-needed system install. This project was one of only three selected for this grant state-wide and a first for Valdosta.”
Other VHF projects include bringing awareness to Dasher High School by researching Louis E. Lomax’s and the Rev. James L. Lomax’s legacies as part of two applications for Georgia Historical Society markers, increasing public awareness of the community’s development through social media and tours.
Discussions about “The Schoolhouse Architecture of Lloyd Greer” plan on Joe Bright’s Mid-Century Modern and saving places and stories that help residents understand their past — creating connections and establishing a sense of belonging and home.
“Preserving, protecting and utilizing historic structures can unite people, stabilize neighborhoods, create inviting spaces to enjoy and spur economic development. Historic preservation strengthens the community and is good for our economy,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.