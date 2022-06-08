VALDOSTA – Public safety partners demonstrated an emergency response training drill at Valdosta State University Tuesday.
VSU Police Chief Alan Rowe said the exercise was considered to be "full scale" involving all public safety partners such as police, fire, EMS, emergency management, etc.
“The drill will test our ability to coordinate with each other and bring all of our unique skill sets and equipment to bear. In addition to the tactical response on the ground, VSU administration will be undergoing a scenario-based training to prepare them for the difficult decisions that will lead us through the recovery from such a trauma,” Rowe said prior to the event.
The emergency response drill had not taken place in two years due to COVID-19. VSU Police began planning for the event in January. However, following the recent events in Uvalde, Buffalo and Tulsa, public safety agencies feel the need to be prepared for an act of violence, authorities said.
VSU communications sent an email and text alert to prepare faculty, staff and students of the scheduled active shooter drill.
This training was designed for public safety to test their abilities in a simulated environment and evaluate any necessary changes in processes, university officials said. The first responders on the ground, all community members should take the time individually to review what their plan of action would be if this occurred in their workspace, school, mall or other location, Rowe said.
In addition to providing training to public safety and administration, the drill involves senior nursing students.
Andrea P. Krispin, MSN, NP-C, instructor and director of undergraduate nursing, said, “Students learn about emergency preparedness for populations of people, including how to triage/manage people in the event of an emergency. This gives the students an opportunity to take the skills they learn about in theory and put them into real-life practice.”
Nursing students participated in the drill in partial fulfillment of clinical hours for a community/public health class.
“This exercise is simply a public demonstration of the on-going public safety collaboration efforts in Lowndes County. Our public safety agencies are in constant contact with one another to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies,” Rowe said. “Hopefully, many of our plans will never be used but the Lowndes County community can be proud of the way our agencies work together to be as prepared as possible. As for active shooter/hostile intruder scenario, we strive to complete this type of exercise every other year.”
