VALDOSTA – Residents and Valdosta-Lowndes County elected officials honored veterans Thursday – the men and women who “never fully take off their uniform.”
The American Legion Post 13 hosted the Annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Valdosta High School gym.
The Valdosta High School Navy Junior ROTC and the Lowndes High School Air Force Junior ROTC combined to present the colors.
The Valdosta High School band performed patriotic songs throughout the program.
Lowndes County Commissioner Dr. Demarcus Marshall reflected on memories of his days in the United States Marine Corps and the Army.
“Once I got out of the military I understood that civilian life is a battlefield within itself and you have to be mentally prepared for it," he said. "As a veteran you never fully take off the uniform. You never forget.”
Former state Sen. Ellis Black, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan offered remarks.
Valdosta and Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority members passed out specialized thank you cards to each veteran in attendance to conclude Matheson’s remarks.
Col. Russell P. Cook of Moody Air Force Base opened his speech with a reflection on a card he received from an elementary school student while serving in Iraq. The card read, “do good, don’t die!”
“If you have ever been in combat, you would understand how important that was and I carried it with me all through combat,” Cook said.
He quoted President Ronald Reagan, saying, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
“My entire experience of service is underscored by a nation that has always told me along with the men and women I serve beside ‘Thank you for your service,’” Cook said. “Every generation of veterans has played a part in protecting our freedoms and I can say the next generation stands ready to fight just like those in the past generations.”
Ed Kent of the American Legion Post 13 presented President Joe Biden’s Veterans Day proclamation, which officially recognizes Nov. 11 each year as a legal and public holiday.
The program concluded with a 21-gun salute from the C Company 61 Georgia Volunteers.
Post 13 provided a barbecue lunch at the Post home across the street from the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium after the conclusion of the ceremony.
