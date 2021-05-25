10:24 p.m. update
VALDOSTA – Shelton Felton was named interim head coach of the Valdosta High School football team with the approval of the Valdosta Board of Education.
The school board unanimously approved the decision at its Tuesday, May 25, work session, which promotes Shelton from acting head coach to interim head coach.
Felton became the acting head coach late April, only serving the Wildcats’ football program in limited capacity.
Now, he will take on all duties and responsibilities in overseeing the football program.
According to a statement, the school system will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent head coach at the end of the 2021 football season. Felton will have the opportunity to apply and interview as well.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said in the statement he thanks Felton for making the transition smooth for more than 160 players who participated in spring practice.
“Even though there has been a flurry of national attention, he established a steady and promising routine for our players and we truly appreciate his noticeable efforts,” Cason said.
The Valdosta Daily Times will update this story.
