VALDOSTA — One could describe Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s mechatronic student Brandon Howell as a modern-day renaissance man.
Before Howell graduated from high school, he began his college career with Wiregrass’ dual-enrollment program, college officials said in a statement.
Since then he has received an associate of applied science degree and a diploma in commercial electrical construction.
He has earned technical certificates of credit in basic electricity technician, electrical maintenance technology, industrial electrical assistant, industrial electrician and industrial motor control tech. He is currently enrolled in the college’s associate of applied science degree in mechatronic technology.
“This renaissance man isn’t just earning degrees in the advanced manufacturing career field but he’s also taking his education and skills to the next level through an apprenticeship at Ace Electric,” college officials said.
Howell’s education, skills and on-the-job training helped him win gold medals two years in a row at the Georgia SkillsUSA competition in electrical construction wiring.
Gold medal winners earn an opportunity to compete at the National SkillsUSA competition, and in last year’s National SkillsUSA competition, Howell placed third in the nation in electrical construction wiring. This June, he will compete again in the same category.
“Ace Electric is extremely proud to be a part of Brandon’s journey in becoming an electrician. His commitment and focus through Ace’s successful apprenticeship program in partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, as well as the SkillsUSA competition, reflects in his work both in the classroom and on our job sites. That’s why apprenticeships are essential in our industry.
Technical education and hands-on experience offer a comprehensive learning environment for students like Brandon to excel in their field. He is a model employee and Ace is extremely lucky to have him on our team,” said Greg Terry, Ace Electric training manager.
“Wiregrass is very proud of Brandon and what he has accomplished while attending Wiregrass. Last summer, he received the Georgia Postsecondary 2022 Dr. John L. Scott Award for Excellence in Individual Competition for having the highest individual score at the National SkillsUSA. This shows the hard work our faculty and our partners at Ace Electric have invested in this young man,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.
Brandon’s SkillsUSA advisor is Drew Vickers, electrical/industrial systems technology program coordinator.
Howell said, “What I am learning from Wiregrass along with my experience doing an apprenticeship with Ace Electric is setting me up for my future by giving me classroom knowledge that I apply to real world situations that I come upon on the job. My advisors and instructors at Wiregrass were the ones who encouraged me to compete in Skills USA and they supported me on my journey throughout my competitions. The college has prepared me for the workforce by having excellent instructors and hands-on training utilizing equipment that is used in the industries.”
Howell took advantage of the education, skills development and on-the-job training opportunities offered to all students at Wiregrass Tech.
When he graduates again from Wiregrass, he will have positioned himself not only as one of the top electrical construction wiring professionals in the nation but as a proficient employee in the fast-moving world of advanced manufacturing.
To learn more about the programs, SkillsUSA College Chapter, and/or apprenticeships visit www.wiregrass.edu.
