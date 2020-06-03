VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk tussled with a protestor over a sign that had foul language Wednesday evening.
The brief struggle in downtown Valdosta was captured on video and posted on social media.
There were no injuries, no arrests, no charges filed and the protest remained peaceful.
Paulk said he had an understanding with protestors that there would be no vulgar signs, and when he saw a sign he thought went too far, he went into the crowd to retrieve the sign but a female protestor intervened and the two of them struggled over the sign.
The brief altercation ended with Paulk and the protestors shaking hands.
This is a developing story and the Valdosta Daily Times will speak with the protestors and others who witnessed the events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.