VALDOSTA — Scintilla Charter Academy has been approved for candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme.
SCA administrators said the recognition further solidifies Scintilla Charter Academy’s dedication to providing students with a comprehensive and globally recognized education.
Amanda Miller, assistant superintendent, said, “Through engaging interdisciplinary projects and an emphasis on real-world connections, the IB MYP will further enhance Scintilla’s focus on cultivating students who are not just knowledgeable but also equipped with the skills and attitudes needed to tackle the challenges of our rapidly evolving world.”
“We are absolutely thrilled to be granted candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme,” Mandy Brewington, superintendent, said. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our students with an outstanding education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. The IB MYP’s emphasis on inquiry-based learning, global perspective and student agency aligns perfectly with our educational philosophy.”
The mission of Scintilla Charter Academy is “to provide a deeper learning experience in which each child is empowered through creativity, collaboration, inquiry and critical thinking to achieve his or her unique potential and acquire a love of learning, along with a strong sense of community and character.”
The IB MYP will cater to students ages 11 to 16, encompassing a wide range of subjects and disciplines, and embraces a holistic philosophy, nurturing not only academic excellence but also students’ personal, emotional and social development. As an IB MYP candidate school, SCA will have access to a network of global educators and resources, fostering collaboration and best practices in education.
Administrators said the school’s approval for candidacy demonstrates its commitment to meeting the rigorous standards set by the International Baccalaureate organization. The journey to full authorization involves a comprehensive process of curriculum design and opportunities for professional learning.
“I am excited to lead the implementation of a program that embodies Scintilla’s commitment to providing a top-notch education and shaping our future leaders,” Matt McCoy, dean of middle/upper school, said.
McCoy said SCA is committed to instilling a love for learning that lasts a lifetime, preparing students not just for success in higher education but also for a fulfilling and meaningful life beyond the classroom.
The IB MYP candidacy marks a pivotal moment in Scintilla’s history, reinforcing its status as a leader in providing quality education.
“As a candidate school for the MYP, SCA is pursuing authorization as an IB World School. IB World Schools share a common philosophy – a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education – that we believe is important for our students,” school officials said.
According to the IB organization, only schools authorized by the IB Organization can offer any of its four academic programmes: the Primary Years Programme, the Middle Years Programme, the Diploma Programme or the Career-related Programme. Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorization will be granted. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit http://www.ibo.org.
“Scintilla Charter Academy is a state-commissioned public charter school currently serving students in grades K-9 who reside in Valdosta City, Lowndes County, and Brooks County. Scintilla has been approved to expand, one grade at a time each year, to fully expand to serve children in grades K-12,” according to the school statement.
More information, visit the school’s website at www.scintillacharteracademy.com.
