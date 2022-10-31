VALDOSTA – With the 2022 midterm elections nearing, MTV’s “Rock the Vote” legacy continues by partnering with Black Voters Matter, which recently paid a visit to Valdosta State University to mobilize student voters.
The Black Voters Matter Fund is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that is “dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power,” according to event organizers.
Hundreds of VSU students gathered at the BVM’s table on the campus front lawn to sign the organization pledge to vote and film customized videos to be shown on the network.
Kathryn Grant, program director for Store All Firearms Effectively and partner to Black Voters Matter, said the bus tour keeps students active and engaged in the civic process.
“Some of the students didn’t even know they were registered to vote, and when they found out they were registered to vote, didn’t understand that they had to go back to their home county to vote. So, one of the reasons why we’re talking to our students here at Valdosta State is to help them understand the importance of voting, make sure that their voices are heard, and we want to make sure every (election) year that they go out to vote,” she said.
BVM also collaborated with Georgia Standup and the NAACP Coalition Renaissance, with both organizations making it a point to enlighten and amplify the Black voting block.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Olivia Duncan, lead organizer of Georgia Standup, said Georgia Standup is in Phase 2 of its Renaissance Tour, first strictly targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Georgia and now is focusing efforts on Black students at “Predominantly White Institutions” to make sure they’re registered and can access their polling places.
“The issues aren’t just in Atlanta, it’s all of Georgia. Georgia has something to say and we need to make sure that the students know how to use their voice and use it properly on the ballot next month,” she said.
“The main goal is impact: as long as students, the organizations that are grassroots organizations like us out here in the streets, make sure that we highlight them and acknowledge them. We know that the students feel something. So impact is everything.”
Amari Fennoi, state director of the NAACP, said she wants to dispel the myth common in younger voters that their votes aren’t important.
“We already know how important voting is. We wouldn’t have those constant barriers like SB 202, or other disenfranchisement if voting wasn’t important. We want to amplify the issues of the students especially when it comes to the ballot, roof, reproductive justice, student debt cancellation and several different factors that play a part in our everyday lives,” she said.
“We’ve seen that the numbers within the youth are a little low, this go round, but we’re increasing it. We’re just getting started. So we’re excited to actually be here physically talking to students. and as we’re physically talking to students and getting them out to vote, we see those numbers constantly increasing every day. So that’s what causes us to continue to come out when you do have those direct conversations with students to actually get them you know, ensure what they’re actually interested in and how voting actually intertwines to their everyday life. We see a better part of that product when it comes to the polls.”
City officials also came out to support the voter drive. Anetra Riley, city neighborhood development and community protections manager, said voting events invigorate and educate the community on voting procedure and candidate information.
“I came out because I thought it was important to support this event and the message that we all need to vote. Even if they can’t vote in our town (due to it not being their home county), they need to exercise their right to vote any way they can. I’m passionate about voting because I want to show the young people that this is important because our ancestors fought hard for them to vote,” she said.
Early voting will take place until Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
For more information on Black Voters Matter and other campaign stops, visit https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/.
For more information on early voting and designated polling places, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com; or visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting.
