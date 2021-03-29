VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia recently received a donation of more than 10,000 jars of peanut butter as part of a national observance.
The Georgia Peanut Commission – through its humanitarian relief organization, Peanut Proud – donated 10,080 jars to the agency last week in recognition of National Peanut Month and Georgia Ag Week.
The peanut butter will benefit all three of Second Harvest’s sites: Valdosta, Tifton and Thomasville.
“We have provided peanut butter to Second Harvest for a number of years,” said Joy Crosby, assistant executive director of the Georgia Peanut Commission.
“In some cases, the donations have been during natural disaster situations while other times the donations have been made to show our general support to Second Harvest for helping fight hunger.”
The thousands of peanut butter jars were manufactured by Tara Foods in Albany and were delivered by SouthernAG Carriers, a truckload carrier based out of Georgia, according to a statement from the commission.
The donation is able to go toward making more than 141,000 sandwiches, Armond Morris, commission chairman, said in the statement.
He added that peanut butter is one of the most requested items by food banks. He credited its popularity to the peanut butter’s shelf life.
“Peanuts are a nutritional superfood, which contain more protein than any other nut, as well as a good source of vitamin E and folate,” Morris said in the statement.
Crosby said peanuts are key for the rural economy, as well as Second Harvest.
“The continued partnership is essential in helping fight hunger,” she said. “Together, we can make a big difference in helping feed kids and adults with a wonderful product like peanut butter, which is packed full of protein.”
In a statement, Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer, said the nonprofit was overwhelmed by the support of the farming community.
She said the 10,080 jars of peanut butter will stretch far as the agency cares for residents in need.
The commission’s Peanut Proud collects peanut butter through food drives to help food banks. Donations are currently being accepted.
Contributions can be mailed to Peanut Proud Inc., P.O. Box 446, Blakely, Ga., 39823.
Visit feedingsga.org to learn about Second Harvest.
Visit peanutproud.org to learn more about Peanut Proud and gapeanuts.com to learn about the Georgia Peanut Commission.
