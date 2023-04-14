VALDOSTA — Lowndes High Principal LeAnne McCall said the new multipurpose facility is the cherry on top of the high school’s recent upgrades.
In February of last year, the newly constructed Lowndes High School was finally occupied with students, teachers and administrators.
The completion of the newly constructed tennis courts, baseball and softball fields followed.
Thursday, April 13, Lowndes County Schools hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the community to tour the new multipurpose indoor facility.
McCall said the facility will host sports, band, dance teams, color guard, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and other extracurricular activities across the school system.
“The multipurpose facility is another great addition to our school. The size will offer an amazing opportunity for multiple things to happen at the same time, as well as a shelter from inclement weather,” McCall said.
“It truly will be a multipurpose building as the Georgia Bridgemen, 450 strong, prepares for summer band camp, football prepares for spring ball and JROTC will host its military inspection in the next week, also PE classes are taking place in this building.”
Prior to hosting the community open house, McCall said the entire student body had the opportunity to participate in “high school recess,” with music, games and activities in the new space.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said, “The facility will be of great use to the high school as well as middle and elementary sports and extracurricular activities.”
Haralson said the facility was made possible by the voters and supporters of the education special purpose local option sales tax, as well as the school board and the administrators who saw the need for the facility.
The multipurpose facility is complete with a state-of-the-art turf field, PA system which allows multiple activities to occur simultaneously and air conditioning.
However, McCall said her favorite feature of the facility is the Viking in the middle of the building representing One Lowndes.
