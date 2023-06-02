VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education named Dr. Craig Lockhart the new city school superintendent.
At the called board meeting Thursday, June 1, the board voted to approve the contract of Lockhart to begin July 1.
The board vote was unanimous, with one board member Dr. Tad Moseley not in attendance.
Lockhart has been an educator for 26 years and has served as Dooly County Schools superintendent for the past five years, school officials said.
Lockhart is a 1996 graduate of Fort Valley State University. He received a master’s of education from Georgia State University, specialist from Argosy University and an education doctorate from Argosy University, each in educational leadership between the years 2000 and 2006.
Lockhart held a variety of leadership positions in Birmingham City Schools, Newton County Schools, Bibb County Schools, Taylor County Schools and Dekalb County Schools.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, board members congratulated Lockhart on his new position.
Dr. Alvin Hudson served as the interim superintendent, following the retirement of Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason in December 2022.
