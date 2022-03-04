Woman killed in Northside Drive accident

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County woman was killed Friday morning in a Valdosta auto accident, police said.
At about 5:40 a.m., police , Lowndes County sheriff's deputies, the Valdosta Fire Department and EMTs responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Northside Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A car hit a power pole and flipped several times. The driver, Beverly Wright, 52, of Lowndes County was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded and the accident is under investigation. Traffic was detoured for a few hours Friday morning from Northside Drive, police said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Wright’s family as they are going through this tragic incident,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
