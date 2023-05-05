VALDOSTA — A woman died Tuesday after being hit by an auto, police said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
At 8:55 p.m., police headed to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue after 911 callers said a person had been hit by a vehicle, police said.
Officers found a 49-year-old woman lying in the road unresponsive. Police rendered first aid until EMTs arrived; she was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Members of the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit and crime scene personnel responded to conduct the investigation.
The woman was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The case is under investigation and no more information will be released at this time, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.