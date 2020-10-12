Wiregrass instructor wins state top honor

VALDOSTA —The Technical College System of Georgia named a Wiregrass Georgia Technical College instructor as the state’s top technical college instructor of the year.
Mike Day, a welding and joining technology instructor from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, was chosen as the winner of the 2020 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction, college officials said in a statement.
“Mike embodies everything you want in an outstanding instructor — a passion for teaching, expertise in their field, and most importantly, a love for their students,” said Greg Dozier, TCSG commissioner. “I know everyone at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and TCSG is extremely proud to have Mike represent the very best of technical education in Georgia.”
The Rick Perkins Award, now in its 29th year, highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the award winner, Day will make public appearances as a representative for technical education during the next year, including meeting with Gov. Brian Kemp and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.
Each year, selection for the Rick Perkins Award begins with the naming of the top technical education instructors at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a panel of judges interviewed the nine finalists virtually, college officials said.
“We are so excited that Mike was named the 2020 Rick Perkins Award State Winner,” Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina Anderson said. “He loves his students, our mission and will do a tremendous job representing TCSG and its instructors over the next year.”
As the 2020 Rick Perkins award winner, Day received a crystal award and a check for $1,000. The first runner-up for instructor of the year was Kelley Braxton, a respiratory care instructor from Oconee Fall Line Technical College.
In addition to Day, the 2020 Rick Perkins Award finalists were:
– Annette Baker, Lanier Technical College.
– Kelley Braxton, Oconee Fall Line Technical College.
– Dana Buxton, Athens Technical College.
– Amy Dorminey, Ogeechee Technical College.
– Mandy Jones, Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
– Beverly Kirk, West Georgia Technical College.
– Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie, South Georgia Technical College.
– Jessica Willcox, Central Georgia Technical College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.