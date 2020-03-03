VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named a bronze Military Friendly School Award recipient in the community college category for having outstanding programs and support for veterans and their families.
Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, published its special awards for 2020 Military Friendly schools and employers at https://militaryfriendly.com, university officials said.
“The bronze award and recognition signifies our commitment to serving our military and veteran communities," said Tabora Temple, Wiregrass military and veterans services director. "We try our very best to ease the transition from military to civilian life for active-duty service members, veterans and their families.”
Wiregrass Georgia Tech offers credit, and non-credit classes through an office located at Moody Air Force Base. Wiregrass has a partnership with the Community College of the Air Force to provide five CCAF-required general education courses through distance education.
The courses are offered in five-week terms called Fast Track so that students can complete them one at a time but still in just two semesters, university officials said.
The college coordinates the National Testing Center located on base. It provides a variety of testing services including CLEP, DANTES and Pearson Vue required for placement, academia and certifications. The college’s Testing Center on the Valdosta Campus has been awarded Test Center Certification by the National College Testing Association.
Wiregrass met the rigorous criteria for certification based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.
"Wiregrass is also proud of the college’s chapter of the Student Veterans Association of America," college officials said. "The student organization provides an avenue for veterans and military members to seek assistance from others with a common background, become involved in college life and give back to the community through various community service projects."
Temple has worked to improve the veteran lounge on the Valdosta campus to include a green zone (safe zone), Skype capabilities for communicating with deployed family members and computer access and other features to aid veteran and military students while enrolled at Wiregrass.
Last year, WALB Albany News recognized Temple as one of its “Nominate a Hero” spotlighting an active-duty man or woman, or veteran who goes beyond the battleground. She was recognized for her role in continuing to serve military veterans and families at Wiregrass Tech.
For more information about the Fast Track program and other offerings, contact Temple, (229) 333-2100, ext. 3001, or tabora.temple@wiregrass.edu, or Marcia Lorden, satellite services coordinator, (229) 253-9571 or Marcia.lorden@wiregrass.edu. Information can also be found about veterans services at wiregrass.edu.
Wiregrass will be accepting new students for summer semester during Free Application Week, March 23-27.
