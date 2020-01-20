VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Computer Science, and Department of Mathematics at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday: Adventures in Mathematics and Computer Science, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 25, in Nevins Hall.
"Science Saturday: Adventures in Mathematics and Computer Science is ideal for students in the middle grades," university officials said. "However, all ages are invited to take advantage of this fun-filled and educational opportunity to learn how to program a robot to trace patterns, control a drone with Python code, savor the taste of origami, win races against calculators, play with – and think about – the Tower of Hanoi, and make paper toys like hexaflexagons."
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Initiative and is part of an "ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas," university officials said. "Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields."
“All young people should be prepared to think deeply and to think well so that they have the chance to become the innovators, educators, researchers and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our nation and our world, both today and tomorrow,” according to the United States Department of Education.
Educators across the nation and at VSU are "committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce," university officials said.
Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue and across from VSU’s Main Campus entrance on Patterson Street. Some parking may be available in front of Nevins Hall.
Contact the College of Science and Mathematics, (229) 333-5699; Dr. Arsalan Wares, professor in the Department of Mathematics, (229) 333-5787 or awares@valdosta.edu; or Dr. Radu Mihail, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science, (229) 333-6012 or rpmihail@valdosta.edu to learn more.
