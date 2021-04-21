VSU preps for online college

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University was approved for a new online college earlier this month by the Board of Regents.
Dr. Rodney Carr, VSU vice president for student success, will serve as the new director for the new Online College for Career Advancement.
The idea started two years ago when meeting with representatives of other institutions about how to reach out to Georgians and meet their educational needs.
“We also know now there are over 67,000 Georgians choosing online education institutions outside the state of Georgia,” Carr said. “We were wondering why were they choosing those institutions, did some research and truly just weren’t quite meeting the needs with current online programs.”
The online university idea was inspired with non-traditional students in mind – ones who possibly left college before and are wondering how they could fit a degree into their life now.
Carr wanted a way to ease non-traditional students back into school and help them get connected while maintaining VSU's personal touch.
“It’s hard for non-traditional students who are working and have families to be able to leave that and come to the traditional setting,” Carr said. “We wanted to build a model that was a little easier to get in to, check in to and be a part of. We really just sat down and said what we know about online education obviously isn’t working completely well so let’s rethink it from the very beginning.”
This college is a pilot program through the University System of Georgia to try out this model.
“We think it’s a huge deal and like to be on the innovative edge and front edge of education in our system. It’s an absolute huge deal not just for Valdosta State but for the students who are trying to finish their education,” Carr said.
Affordability was another factor taken into account by the program.
Classes will be $299 per credit hour, one of the lowest prices in the nation, according to Carr, and will not include any hidden fees.
“The cost is the cost that you see,” Carr said.
Comparable colleges such as Southern New Hampshire University, Phoenix and Capella range in credit hour costs from $320 to $411.
Unlike having to wait for semesters, students will be able to enroll in this college weekly and all classes are eight weeks long.
Carr said the board approved kicking off classes in the fall but feels some students can be enrolled for summer.
“As soon as you apply and get accepted, enrollment is pretty quick,” Carr said.
Students will also be put into a course that introduces them to the online learning format and how to best prepare for their coming classes.
The college will offer eight bachelor degrees including B.S. criminal justice, B.S. psychology, B.S. interdisciplinary studies, B.B.A. management, B.S. organizational leadership, B.S.ED. workforce education and development, B.S. office administration and technology and computer information systems.
“We know that after doing a lot of our research that there are 10 programs that are really highly desired in online learning. These are eight out of those 10 programs,” Carr said.
Of course, there are always those who question how well an online university can truly be done in comparison to a traditional college track.
Carr said he has no doubts the program will meet the same high Valdosta State University standards.
“What we are going to be doing is taking the very aspects of this university that are amazing. Our faculty and staff that are committed to our success and we are taking that and putting it right into the classrooms,” Carr said. “We have not lowered academic standards by any stretch of anybody’s imagination in these programs.”
