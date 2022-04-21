VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, in collaboration with the American Water Works Association, will host the first No Water, No Beer Festival at the conclusion of National Drinking Water Week.
The event is scheduled for noon-4 p.m., May 7, city leaders said.
The festival will take place at Georgia Beer Company, 109 Briggs St., which will host a live band, food and alcohol from Georgia Beer Company. Proceeds from the event support Water for People, a nonprofit organization that provides clean water to people in developing countries.
David Frost, director of utilities for the City of Valdosta, said the festival will be a fun way to highlight water's benefits.
“We are thrilled to have the No Water, No Beer festival in Valdosta this year. What better way to bring the community together to recognize the importance of safe drinking water? It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate the city’s water professionals and their important work,” Frost said.
This will be the first time that Valdosta has hosted the festival. Traditionally, the event is held in north Georgia.
“Our water professionals play a vital role in protecting public health. The festival will be a great way to thank them and thank the citizens who continuously support our efforts to supply safe clean drinking water,” he said.
Throughout the week, students in the Valdosta City School District will participate in an art and essay contest centered around the importance of clean water. Contest winners will be notified May 6, and the names of the winners will be announced at the festival and on the City of Valdosta's social media outlets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/no-water-no-beer-festival-tickets.
