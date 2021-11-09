Two charged with entering tractor-trailer

VALDOSTA — Two men were arrested after entering a tractor-trailer that didn’t belong to them Monday, police said.
At 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue after E911 received a call that two men were seen entering a vehicle that wasn’t theirs, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
A woman told officers she had parked her tractor-trailer and was walking into the store when she saw the men enter the vehicle’s cab, so she called police. A witness approached officers and said she saw the suspects steal a grill from a local motel and she followed them to the store, the statement siad.
A 33-year-old Orange Park, Fla., man and a 43-year-old Patterson man are charged with entering an auto to commit theft (felony) and theft by taking (misdemeanor), police said. The grill was returned to its owner.
“We are grateful for the victim and witness in this case whose quick reactions helped lead to the arrest of these two offenders before they could leave the area,” VPD Captain Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
