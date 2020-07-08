MADISON, Fla. — Two men have been arrested following a Sunday shooting that left one person dead and two injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
At 2:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim in the Big Valley area of S.E. Old County Camp Road, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office statement. Deputies and officers from the Madison Police Department found a crowd trying to leave the area.
Two men suffering from gunshot wounds had been taken to Madison County Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles; one of them was pronounced dead from his wounds, the statement said.
Investigators soon found a third man had also been shot and taken by private car to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The two surviving people’s wounds were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
As a result of cooperating investigative efforts by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were identified and arrested within 16 hours of the shooting incident as well as recovery of a firearm that is believed to be weapon used to commit the shootings, the statement said.
Brad Cameron Whitfield, 31, of Monticello, Fla., is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated battery by firearm, while Derices Devon Dunlap, 25, of Greenville, Fla., is charged with accessory after fact (murder), according to the sheriff’s office statement.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, (850) 973-4151.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
