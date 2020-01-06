'Sweet Sixteen' dances 'Under the Stars'

VALDOSTA – The Sweet Sixteen hostesses held their annual dance Jan. 4 at the Valdosta Country Club.
This year’s theme was “Under the Stars.”
The club was decorated with white hydrangea centerpieces with floating candles, stars and candlelit votives. There was also a light installation in the grand ballroom and the entrance to the club.
The annual event began more than two decades ago as an opportunity for young women attending Valdosta and Lowndes high schools, Valwood, and area home-school students to celebrate the milestone of turning 16.
Sixty-eight hostesses made up the 2020 group and each of them could invite up to five additional guests.
The 2020 hostesses were Reese Adams, Anna Alvarado, Hannah Audain, Landen Best, Sarah Bishop, Hannah Bonner, Karsyn Boyd, Marleigh Broomberg, Brittin Brown, Marleigh Carson, Elizabeth Christie, Chloe Lynn Collins, Kylie Cook, Rebekah Cooper, Jenna Daniels, Easton Dean, Kendall Folsom, Lauren Folsom, Ellie Griner, Mary Claire Griner, Cadence Hatfield, Lauren Hendley, Hollee Hennly, Avery Holder, Anna Holmes, Kimble Hunt, Bailee Inman, Abigail King, Shiloh King, Katherine Krispin, Emma Lavender, Susanna Lawrence, Ashley Lindsey, Madison McGhin, Noralee McSwain, Lauren McTier, Morgan Mackey, Mia Meli, Rebecca Moody, Alaina Moon, Summer Mulgrew, Bailee Musgrove, Hailey Neloms, Katie Ortmeyer, Ruby Parrish, Anna Paulk, Maggie Purvis, Laura-Paige Rambo, Lillian Respess, Zayne Ridge, Adair Rodemaker, Mattie Ryan, Lauren Scarborough, Caroline Scarpate, Susanna Shaw, Julia Sherwood, Addyson Smith, Kathryn Smith, Ebby Somers, Courtney Grace Stalvey, Carlie Stein, Jaclyn Taylor, Niara Walker-Potts, Allie Rae Ward, Lilia Ward, Kelsee Warren, Chesley Wetherington and Maryelyse Wilson.
