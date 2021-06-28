VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19 death in its weekly update Monday, counting a total of 292 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County reported no virus increases Monday, still showing 8,005 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 146 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
There have been 4,977 antigen positive cases – no increases reported since the previous day – and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report Monday, reporting six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The hospital has reported 1,608 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC passed 35,000 vaccinations, reporting 35,096 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past four weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
