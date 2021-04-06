VALDOSTA —South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday, raising its patient death toll to 283, according to its daily report.
Lowndes County added three COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,605 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,670 antigen positive cases, an increase of eight from the previous day, and 360 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.
SGMC reports having 10 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, a decrease of three from the previous day, with 1,501 COVID-19 positive patients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic, an increase of four.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 24,150 individuals vaccinated.
