SGMC: 85 hospitalized for virus

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday and another virus-related death.
SGMC reports that 299 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
SGMC also reports that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other new data provided Friday by the hospital includes that 86% of the 85 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Lowndes County surpassed 8,500 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health late in the week.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stands at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been nearly 6,200 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,722 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 36,000 vaccinations, showing 36,722 vaccines administered – nearly 300 more vaccinations in a day.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
The hospital hosts a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at its Smith Northview Campus, 4280 North Valdosta Road.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes county is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get it to protect themselves and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.