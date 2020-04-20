VALDOSTA – The Salvation Army received a pleasant surprise when 2nd Lt. Jack Nieves pulled up to the social services office bearing gift boxes.
"Well it wasn’t because it’s Christmas time, it was due to the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and these boxes contained much needed food for the many families that enter the doors of The Salvation Army daily in need of sustenance for their families," according to a statement from The Salvation Army.
Nieves had completed his volunteer time at the Second Harvest food bank and was delivering food boxes to the needy.
"This is when by divine intervention (Salvation Army) Lt. Chris Thomas spotted 2nd Lt. Nieves, who is a chaplain for the Georgia State Defense Force, right outside of the Salvation Army," according to the statement. "After a quick exchange Chaplain Nieves knew his steps had been ordered by the Lord."
The Georgia State Defense Force assisted the food bank with packaging and at points of distribution. The Georgia State Defense Force is an all-volunteer military branch of the Georgia Department of Defense, according to The Salvation Army.
Volunteers have participated in multiple food distribution missions at various locations throughout the state before the pandemic and more so now during the crisis when so many families have been affected, according to the statement.
Nieves donated non-perishable food and frozen meat to The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army operates a food pantry five days a week and has added a day center to its emergency men’s shelter. The food pantry is open to anyone in need without any restrictions at 320 Smithland Place, Monday through Friday.
