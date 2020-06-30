VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army in collaboration with Second Harvest of South Georgia, South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness and the Re-Generation Rescue Mission observed Father’s Day by meeting an ongoing need in the community.
The Salvation Army hosted its second drive-through cookout and toy giveaway, Salvation Army representatives said in a statement.
Cars began lining up two-and-a-half hours early, Salvation Army Lt. Chris Thomas said.
After speaking to a few of the early arrivals, Thomas learned someone gave them the wrong start time.
“I was encouraging them to leave and come back to prevent them from having to wait in the heat. They all expressed that they would wait it out because they could not afford the gas to go and come back," Thomas said. "We were still getting things set up when cars began lining Smithland Place, right in from of our office. We were not expecting anyone until the requested time of 11:30 a.m. We planned to start distributing the meals and toys right at noon, but since we were ready early, we began serving to keep the cars moving.
"We were able to serve 500 grilled chicken lunches and 200 hot dog plates. We also provided one new toy for each child in the household. It was our desire to celebrate Father’s Day by giving fathers – and mothers, too – a break from having to care for their children by providing a new toy to play with. We realize that this has been a tough time for everyone with children being at home when many parents are unemployed now having to care for their children."
He said many parents expressed their gratitude for the kindness of The Salvation Army. One man expressed how he gets up early daily to try to find work but has been out of work and home caring for his family due to the pandemic. He said it has hard trying to care for himself and his children now that he is out of work, according to the statement.
Volunteers included Southern Circuit Judge James G. Tunison, who serves on the Salvation Army advisory board. Valdosta Rotary Club members volunteered; they came early with masks and gloves ready to serve. Rotary members Bill Kent, Tim Coombs, Terri Jenkins, Steve Barnes, Mike Gudely, Sam Allen and Susan Doner were among the volunteers, according to the statement.
"The Ladies from The Re-Generation Rescue Mission helped with getting the plates made and distribution of the food," Thomas said. "It is such a blessing to have the support of our faithful volunteers who helped us pull this off. They began feeding in the community a few weeks ago from our canteen."
The Salvation Army led a similar event in May for Mothers Day.
Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online at https://give.salvationarmygeorgia.org or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
