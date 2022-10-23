— Valdosta is getting another new seafood restaurant. A sign on the closed Huddle House building on Northside Drive says Captain Hook Seafood and Chicken is coming soon. This follows not long after the opening of Southern Shores Seafood on St. Augustine Road.
— In Lake Park, a store recently changed locations. KC’s Junk in the Trunk thrift shop closed up at its Farmhouse Plaza location on Lakes Boulevard and is now operating in the old Dollar General building on U.S. 41.
— Deja vu all over again: Another store in Lake Park is on the move. Discount Flooring Company — which, like KC’s had been located in the Farmhouse Plaza — is in the process of moving to a spot in the old Dollar General building on U.S. 41 — next to KC’s.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
