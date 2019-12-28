LAKE PARK — The Christian Ladies of Lake Park is a women’s group that likes to cook.
More specifically, it’s a woman’s group that likes to cook for a cause.
A support system for the Lake Park Church of Christ, the Christian Ladies members promote bonding and community amongst one another through annual gatherings.
“I love doing things with these ladies and I love to cook,” Marion Seasholtz, a member, said.
The sisters in Christ host a mother and daughter tea, a pajama party, a breakfast and cookie exchange and other social events yearly. At a recent cookie exchange, the ladies prepared gift baskets for the church’s shut-in members with the assistance of junior members.
And while they said they enjoy their gatherings together, their latest efforts benefit not only themselves but also the church.
The ladies have stirred up a cookbook, their second one, to fundraise for a church expansion. It was released Oct. 30.
Proceeds from the book will go to the addition of a fellowship hall at the Lake Park Church of Christ, members said.
The ladies published their first cookbook nine years ago; it raised $4,000 toward buying appliances for the church’s new kitchen following a relocation.
The self-titled cookbook has 372 entries and is divided into eight sections, each with its own flower-designed section cover.
Some recipes are family inspired and some are from contributors of non-church members.
Popular entries, such as Betty’s Taters named after Betty Fletcher, are included.
“We sold nine books because they went to a family reunion and ate Betty’s Taters and wanted the book,” said Sara Lark Russell, cookbook co-chairman.
Some of the recipes carry the memory of two late donors, 93-year-old Annie Ruth Carter and 102-year-old Bonnie “Aunt Bonnie” Grubbs.
Carter’s recipes were given to Russell by a grandson who’d framed them.
“I did not know her well, but after reading her recipes, I felt like I was so close to her because she’s got old fashioned (recipes), the ‘50s, ‘60s,” Russell said, “and then, she’s got some real modern taco stuff and I said she was a really cool grandmama.”
When submitting her entries for the cookbook, Seasholtz selected a few that were reminiscent of her mother adding a personal touch. She has 22 total recipes included in the book.
Utilizing the recipes triggers thoughts of her late mother, she said.
Seasholtz recalls growing up on some of the recipes such as chocolate chip Congo bars.
“She never made chocolate chip cookies but she made the Congo bars and we loved them,” she said.
The cookbook includes recipes from Russell’s mother, one of which is a dressing, reminding Russell how much her mom loved to cook.
Russell’s history with food originated with her grandmother.
She said her grandmother would mark her house communicating to travelers that they were able to get a meal there.
Russell’s most requested item is her tomato grits, she said.
As co-chairman, she was the one to type the recipes and ready them for submission. While doing so, she said she was able to better connect with the Christian Ladies.
“We’ve gotten to know each other and it’s been such a pleasure getting to know women,” Russell said.
She and Seasholtz agree – the Christian Ladies group is a sisterhood.
“Cooking brings us together,” Russell said. “Southern cooks bring people together.”
The books are available at Valdosta Greenhouses, 406 Northside Drive, and Farmhouse Restaurant, 5123 Mill Store Road, Lake Park. The cost is $17.50 per book.
Pickup can be arranged by emailing larksunlimited@gmail.com.
Aunt Bonnie's Tennessee Pecan Pie, the late Bonnie Grubbs
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup, white or dark Karo syrup
3/4 cup sugar (either white or brown)
2 tablespoons, flour
3 medium eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Preheat oven at 400 degrees.
2. Beat eggs slightly in medium bowl.
3. Beat sugar, then blend in the syrup and add vanilla.
4. Add the flour and pecans, mixing well.
5. Pour into an unbaked pie shell.
6. Bake 15 minutes; reduce temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for 35-40 minutes.
7. Cook until toothpick comes out clean.
Picnic Macaroni Salad, the late Annie Ruth Carter
8-oz (2 cups) elbow macaroni
1 (12-oz) can luncheon meat, cubed
1 cup sweet salad cubes
1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1 cup grated cheddar (optional)
1. Cook macaroni as directed on package, drain and rinse with cool water.
2. Combine macaroni with remaining ingredients and stir well.
3. Chill and serve.
