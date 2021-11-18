Pleasant weather here for a while

VALDOSTA — Forecasters see sunny skies and smooth sailing for South Georgia for the next week.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta shows sunny skies by day and clear skies by night through Thursday, followed by a slight increase in clouds the rest of the week.
A high-pressure system is responsible for the pleasant weather for the next few days, said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“It’s going to be pretty nice and clear,” said Randy Atkins, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Thursday evening, a cold front will move through the area, but without any drastic impact on the weather, Montgomery said.
“Thursday’s chance of rain is only about 10%,” she said.
Temperatures will cool down a little after the front passes, but not by much, Atkins said.
Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be near 80 degrees in the daytime, but will cool off to the upper 60s and lower 70s during the weekend, “about normal for this time of year,” he said.
Overnight lows started out Wednesday in the mid-50s, settling down to the low 40s Saturday and Sunday, forecasts show.
Neither meteorologist expected any serious chance of severe weather.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.