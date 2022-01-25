Administrator Peter Smith at Open Bible Christian School announces its 3rd Six-Weeks Honor Roll 2021-22:

To make Principal’s Honor Roll, students must have a 95 and above. To make “A” Honor Roll, students must have a 90 and above. To make “A/B” Honor Roll, students must have an 80 and above.

1st Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Philip Clark, Dim Kim, Bexley Sammons

 1st Grade “A” Honor Roll: Gunner Thompson, Bricen Worsley

 1st Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Westin Fraiser

 2nd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Sadie Bridges, Claire Lasecki

 2nd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Kailee Brant, Braegan Creasy, Charlie Lindsay

 2nd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Matthew Garner

 

3rd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Ethan Brooks, Braxton Creasy, Tristan Davis, Breanne Garner, Weston Harris, Callista Hicks, Connor Jones, Daniel Nguyen

 3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Zack Bennett, Sadie Campbell, Robert Frazier, Logan McCurdy, Delaney Rowland, Janiya Rowland, Cayden Stalvey

 3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kyndel Irving

 4th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Nathan Edanol, Sarena Nuam, Zoey Williams

 4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Shelby McCall, Kambree Register, Caitlin Smith

 4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Cullen Avant, MaeLee Miller, Zachary Stalvey, Emma Worsley

 

5th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Caleb Austin

 5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alex Lan, Bradford Lindsay, Kylee Sanders

 5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kendall Ammons, Leah Bennett, Madilyn Charles, Dallas Gray

 6th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Abigail Marquis, Kenneth Salgado-Sanchez

 6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Jacob Boggs, Anna Beth Bridges, Daisey Campbell, Troy de Dios, Thomas Harris, John Massie, Wesley McCall, Erick Sanchez-Zelaya

 6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Taylor Barrett, Guy Campbell, Ethan Fraiser

 

7th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Talyah Mosqueda, Nathan Sharp

 7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Sabrina McMillan

 7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Aniedi Bennett, Anna Clark, Tobie Lindsay

 8th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Campbell Avant, Kortlyn Bennett, Rebeka Cartwright, Noel Salgado-Sanchez

 

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ashlein Easley, Callee Massie, Alexia McCall

 8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Ivana Easley, Maggie Griffin

 

9th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Blanca Smith

 9th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Faith Jefferson, Mitchell Parnell

 

10th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ellery Sharp

 10th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jason Bethel, Myron Bethel, Tristan Curry

 

11th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Ben Bayless, Metucilla de Dios, Morgan Parnell

 11th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ethan Grenat, Tyler Howell, Jackson Marquis 

 11th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jessalyn Benson, Brooke Felkel, Savannah Osheim

 

12th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Taylor Lee

 12th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Mary Baker, Savannah Browning, Katie Smith

 12th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kenneth Clark, Logan Curry, Anna Harbin, Dorian Rowe, Lexi Roy.

