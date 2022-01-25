Administrator Peter Smith at Open Bible Christian School announces its 3rd Six-Weeks Honor Roll 2021-22:
To make Principal’s Honor Roll, students must have a 95 and above. To make “A” Honor Roll, students must have a 90 and above. To make “A/B” Honor Roll, students must have an 80 and above.
1st Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Philip Clark, Dim Kim, Bexley Sammons
1st Grade “A” Honor Roll: Gunner Thompson, Bricen Worsley
1st Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Westin Fraiser
2nd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Sadie Bridges, Claire Lasecki
2nd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Kailee Brant, Braegan Creasy, Charlie Lindsay
2nd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Matthew Garner
3rd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Ethan Brooks, Braxton Creasy, Tristan Davis, Breanne Garner, Weston Harris, Callista Hicks, Connor Jones, Daniel Nguyen
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Zack Bennett, Sadie Campbell, Robert Frazier, Logan McCurdy, Delaney Rowland, Janiya Rowland, Cayden Stalvey
3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kyndel Irving
4th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Nathan Edanol, Sarena Nuam, Zoey Williams
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Shelby McCall, Kambree Register, Caitlin Smith
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Cullen Avant, MaeLee Miller, Zachary Stalvey, Emma Worsley
5th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Caleb Austin
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alex Lan, Bradford Lindsay, Kylee Sanders
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kendall Ammons, Leah Bennett, Madilyn Charles, Dallas Gray
6th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Abigail Marquis, Kenneth Salgado-Sanchez
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Jacob Boggs, Anna Beth Bridges, Daisey Campbell, Troy de Dios, Thomas Harris, John Massie, Wesley McCall, Erick Sanchez-Zelaya
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Taylor Barrett, Guy Campbell, Ethan Fraiser
7th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Talyah Mosqueda, Nathan Sharp
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Sabrina McMillan
7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Aniedi Bennett, Anna Clark, Tobie Lindsay
8th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Campbell Avant, Kortlyn Bennett, Rebeka Cartwright, Noel Salgado-Sanchez
8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ashlein Easley, Callee Massie, Alexia McCall
8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Ivana Easley, Maggie Griffin
9th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Blanca Smith
9th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Faith Jefferson, Mitchell Parnell
10th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ellery Sharp
10th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jason Bethel, Myron Bethel, Tristan Curry
11th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Ben Bayless, Metucilla de Dios, Morgan Parnell
11th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ethan Grenat, Tyler Howell, Jackson Marquis
11th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jessalyn Benson, Brooke Felkel, Savannah Osheim
12th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Taylor Lee
12th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Mary Baker, Savannah Browning, Katie Smith
12th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kenneth Clark, Logan Curry, Anna Harbin, Dorian Rowe, Lexi Roy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.