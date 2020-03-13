HAHIRA – Two Ohio men were arrested Thursday in connection with the burglary of a liquor store following a routine traffic stop, according to authorities.
Hahira Officer Ken Wheeler noticed a red Hyundai pulling out of Hahira Liquors with its lights off at 2 a.m. Thursday, March 12, said Hahira Police Cpl. Todd Pitchford.
Wheeler stopped the car, and while talking to the driver, noticed a crowbar inside of the car, Pitchford said.
“Through solid police work, he was able to determine that not only had they tried to break into the liquor store but also the commercial ice machine in the parking lot,” Pitchford said.
Pitchford was dispatched to the scene and said he saw where someone attempted to pry into the front and back doors of the liquor store, as well as the lock on the ice house. He also checked surveillance tapes, he said.
Selvin Cunningham, the driver, and Darryl Young, the passenger – both of Cleveland, Ohio – were arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of possession of a tool for the commission of a crime, Pitchford said.
