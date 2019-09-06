“Blinded by the Light” (Comedy/Drama: 1 hour, 58 minutes)
Starring: Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir and Meera Ganatra
Director: Gurinder Chadha
Rated: PG-13 (Mature themes including ethnic slurs and strong language)
Movie Review: “Blinded by the Light” is based on the actual story of Javed Khan. The movie’s greatest feat is it creates characters that appear like everyday people. This is something European movies do well. They allow their characters to be human. The screenplay brilliantly does that by allowing stars Viveik Kalra and Kulvinder Ghir to appear genuinely as their real-life counterparts.
In England in 1987, Javed Khan (Kalra) is an Asian teenager living in Luton, England, with his parents and sisters. Despite resistance from his father, Malik (Ghir), Javed uses the lyrics of Bruce Springsteen to explain life, his family and his home town. Springsteen’s music also enables Javed’s self-confidence.
Think of this dramedy as a more modern version of “Billy Elliot" (Director Stephen Daldry, 2000). Both movies deal with fathers not wanting to accept the manner their sons live their lives. Each has the father-son duos learning something from each other. The movie is also reminiscent of director Gurinder Chadha’s “Bend It Like Beckham” (2002). Each of these movies is about breaking with family/cultural traditions.
“Blinded by the Light’s” star is Viveik Kalra, a star of television’s “Next of Kin.” He plays Javed Khan as a mild-mannered young man trying to become a writer while inspired by Springsteen’s music. Kalra’s appeal is he fits the part. He does not appear to be the leading actor type. He is nerdy and awkwardly handsome, yet he scores, easily gaining one’s sympathy.
Kalra’s scenes with his father, played by nicely by Kulvinder Ghir, are engaging moments. The scenes take typical moments and create moments to get to know characters. Some moments are funny and others are soulful and emotive.
Grade: B+ (Insightfully lit)
“Angel Has Fallen” (Action: hour, minutes)
Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Danny Huston and Nick Nolte
Director: Ric Roman Waugh
Rated: R (Violence and profanity)
Movie Review: This is the sequel to “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) and "London Has Fallen" (2016). “Angel Has Fallen” starts in a typical manner but quickly becomes different from the other movies. It becomes a worthy popcorn flick, packed with action and humor that work well together.
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Butler) is a champion at rescuing presidents. First, he saved President Benjamin Asher and now President Allan Trumball (a distinguished Freeman). On the eve of Banning becoming director of the Secret Service, President Trumball is attacked.
The assassination attempt leaves Trumball in a coma and his Secret Service detail with several fatalities and casualties. Banning awakes to find he is being charged with the assassination attempt of Trumball. Banning becomes a fugitive from the law, getting help from an unlikely person, his estranged reclusive father, Clay Banning.
Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman add clout to this movie. They have a certain gravitas that convinces. They are perfect men to give these overcooked plots clout. Even more, Nick Nolte is a hoot as Butler’s father. Nolte provides laughs and a certain realness to his character that is refreshing for this series.
The movie becomes the “The Fugitive” (Director Andrew Davis, 1993) but is not as well-executed. While the story’s plot has several over-the-top and clichéd attributes, the action and certain characters are fun embellishments. This is enough to make this third addition to the franchise commendable entertainment.
Grade: B- (A better angel rises.)
“Overcomer” (Drama/Religious: 1 hour, 59 minutes)
Starring: Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Aryn Wright-Thompson and Cameron Arnett
Director: Alex Kendrick
Rated: PG (thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Overcomer” is a touching movie, despite systemic problematic issues. It is good on message with an affecting story, but it is awkward on its setup to preach its message. It is another production from brothers Alex Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick (Fireproof,” 2008; “War Room,” 2015).
After a major manufacturing employer in the town closes, many of the parents leave, taking students and players from the local high school with them. The event cripples the chances of basketball Coach John Harrison (Kendrick) creating a state championship team.
Meanwhile, Coach Harrison is tasked with training the school’s cross-country team. Enter Hannah Scott (Wright-Thompson), a troubled teen with asthma. She is the only participant for the cross-country team. Harrison and his wife, Amy (Rigby), must rely on faith to get them through tough times. Hannah must overcome obstacles on and off the field.
“Overcomer” is a tearjerker with faith as its core. The last hour is inspirational but effectively moving moments that pull at the heartstrings. Second, the movie is meant to preach Christianity. The movie achieves both.
The movie also presents Cameron Arnett. He steals the movie with his scenes, especially earlier parts of “Overcomer.” He offers added insight to the movie as a seeing-impaired gentleman.
The script goes wrong by having to preach its message when the message is front and center. Like most faith movies, the movie gets into preaching and forgets about its characters. Also, the movie uses the most tragic hardships to produce its messages, sickness, death and helping the downtrodden.
Last, Alex Kendrick directs, stars and is co-writer for this drama. He should stop casting himself in every movie because it feels like one is watching a continuation of one of his other movies.
Grade: C+ (Good, but it cannot overcome timeworn themes.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
