Moore receives Lovett scholarship

VALDOSTA — The Judge Willie J. Lovett Jr. Scholarship Program named Chasidy Denise Moore as the recipient of the scholarship.
The 2020 Lovett Scholarship was designated for an individual currently or formerly in the foster care system, "which the Lovett Scholarship Program felt would be ideal to honor Judge Lovett’s child welfare and juvenile justice work prior to and as a presiding judge with the Fulton County Juvenile Court," sponsors said in a statement.
Moore is a 2020 graduate of Valdosta High School. In the top 5% of her senior class, Moore will attend college in the fall majoring in health care administration and pre-law, scholarship sponsors said. After law school, she desires to start her career in health care law, with a nonprofit focus, and eventually become a judge, sponsors said.
In addition to top academic performance, Moore works at Chick-Fil-A and balanced her tight schedule interviewing for the Lovett Scholarship 30 minutes after finalizing a six-hour shift at Chick-Fil-A.
She is active in many community engagement activities, including volunteering to bake cookies and make placemats for the prisoners through the Kairos Prison Ministry and coordinating a block party for the women and children in the Volunteers of America: Pines Family Campus.
On a national level, Moore was a 2018 participant of the Disney Dreamers Academy, and is on the board of directors of the National Dreamers Association, a nonprofit that aspires to motivate high school students to pursue and achieve their dreams.
In 2018, she placed in the Miss Georgia Teen Pageant (Queen’s Court of National American Miss), and was invited to compete in the National American Miss (National Pageant) in Los Angeles. Moore described the opportunity as valuable because the organization focuses on awarding girls for recognizing the true beauty that shines from within themselves and others.
Moore told Law: "I feel absolutely grateful and overjoyed to be the Judge Willie J. Lovett Jr. Scholarship recipient this year. This scholarship has forced me to face experiences in my past that have haunted and given me the opportunity to make peace with those experiences. I only hope to live and leave a legacy like Judge Lovett and to inspire others like me."
Moore's grandmother has made a huge contribution and impact on her life and success. Lovett’s paternal grandmother also played a tremendous impact in his life including primarily living with Mrs. Effie Lovett in his early years, sponsors said.
For more information about the Lovett Scholarship, please email lovettscholarshipprogram@gmail.com and seletha96@bellsouth.net.
