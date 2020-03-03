NASHVILLE – A Berrien County man accused of harboring hundreds of dogs last year was arrested again last week for failing to show up at court, according to authorities.
Reason Craig Gray, 59, was arrested last week in Madison, Fla., on a bench warrant and brought back to the Berrien County Jail where he is awaiting a court appearance, Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said.
Gray is accused of violating a bond connected to a March 2019 puppy mill case leading to charges of 16 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to a statement released this week by Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Police located more than 630 dogs being kept for breeding and selling at his residence, according to previous reports.
One of the conditions of his bond granted by the magistrate court was that he not own or keep any animals, which he is suspected of violating by having dogs, Perryman’s statement read.
A motion was filed to revoke his bond and a hearing was set, which he did not attend, according to the statement.
“Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk and his team have worked diligently on this matter, and we will follow the case where the facts take us,” Perryman said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.