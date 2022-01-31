VALDOSTA – Family, friends and sympathizers of Kendrick Johnson’s family joined them Saturday as they waved signs in awareness for the family’s search for answers.
They want “Justice for Kendrick.”
The group crowded the corners of East Valley Street and North Ashley Street in response to the release last week of Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk’s review of Kendrick "K.J." Johnson’s case.
Though Paulk wasn’t sheriff at the time when Johnson was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013, the sheriff spent 15 months reviewing 17 boxes of investigative material from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as autopsy results and federal grand jury testimony by 58 individuals.
A state autopsy ruled the 17-year-old’s death accidental in 2013 at Lowndes High School. A federal review of the case ended in 2016 when the Department of Justice announced it had not found “sufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”
The Johnson family has maintained their son died of foul play and has filed multiple unsuccessful lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years. Johnson’s body was exhumed more than once for follow-up autopsies.
The Johnson family was involved with Paulk’s review toward the beginning, but Kendrick’s mother, Jacquelyne, said she doesn’t agree with the outcome. Paulk's review concluded Johnson's death was an accident.
She said too many people know his death doesn’t make any sense. But most of all she found discrepancies with some of Paulk’s findings, case in point the third autopsy.
Jacquelyne Johnson said the third autopsy wasn’t performed by the Office of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, but rather by Dr. William R. Anderson, who performed the second autopsy, alongside another pathologist.
“You can’t turn a murder to an accident,” Jacquelyne Johnson said.
At the end of the day, the Johnson family wants justice for their fallen son, but true justice to them would be having Kendrick still standing beside them and living his life. At the end of the day, the Johnson family said they still hurt and still fight for answers.
It’s a plight Kathy Scott-Lykes and her husband, Joe Lykes, said they know all too well.
The couple have been fighting for answers themselves in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of their son, Jarvis Lykes, during an encounter with a Georgia State Patrol trooper.
A trooper shot Jarvis in Columbus, Georgia, and according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a physical altercation after a traffic stop led to the shooting.
“We’re still trying to find answers because unfortunately there was no body cam (and) there was no dash cam,” Scott-Lykes said. “The only thing we know is what the state troopers stated.”
It’s for this reason she’s calling for justice and accountability in her son’s case and in Johnson’s case.
The Johnson family said they plan to continue the fight for answers whether it be on a Downtown Valdosta street corner or in other venues.
