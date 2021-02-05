VALDOSTA – Hahira Middle School showed its appreciation for frontline workers Wednesday with the presentation of a piece of hand-made artwork.
Rebecca Luke, her student teacher Andrew Pack and various classes of students came together to craft the piece: a large painting that reads: “HMS Loves Our Local Heroes” beneath cut-outs of medical workers.
HMS Principal Ivy Smith and Assistant Principal Ashlee Haynes brought the piece to SGMC.
“A lot of our staff have been in the hospital or had love ones pass,” Smith said. “I'll brag on SGMC; they've all raved about the care here.”
Gina Rowe and Erika Bennett accepted the piece on behalf of the hospital and quickly found a new home for it, prominently displayed on one of the hospital walls.
Haynes said the artwork reflects only a small amount of the love the school has for health care workers. Hahira Middle School has started recognizing frontline workers with “Hahira Middle School Hero” posts on its Facebook page and on its morning news.
The posts highlight workers who are affiliated with the school in some way, whether it be through the students or faculty.
