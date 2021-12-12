VALDOSTA – Two-time Valdosta State University graduate Jackeline Jade Searcy celebrates her accomplishment as a young graduate.
“As a first generation American receiving my master's at the age of 22 feels like I’m truly making my ancestors proud,” Searcy said as part of the VSU commencement ceremonies of Friday and Saturday.
Searcy graduated with a master’s of communication with magna cum laude honors.
Dr. Michelle Ritter, VSU Class of 1998 and a Puerto Rico native, delivered the keynote address.
“At the age of 6, my family and I moved to a new country to create a new life, and I did not even speak the language. Although you could never tell from my Southern accent,” Ritter said. “Through the many challenges I have faced, I personally, along with those of my family, I learned ... every challenge offers the opportunity for growth.”
Currently, Ritter is an associate professor of nursing in VSU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where she also serves as director of the graduate nursing program.
She has worked in the private and public health setting — primarily with vulnerable populations — for more than two decades. She currently practices at Ellenton Health Clinic in Colquitt County, where she provides primary health care services to farmworkers and their families.
Valdosta State University recognized more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the 232nd commencement ceremonies.
The graduate school ceremony was held Friday.
The undergraduate ceremony was held Saturday.
Beth Clark-Morrison, VSU Class of 1990, delivered the keynote address.
She is a senior managing attorney focusing on employment matters with the Office of the General Counsel at Emory University, where she has worked since 1997.
She previously worked for the Atlanta firm of Troutman Sanders. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the American Health Lawyers Association and she serves on the VSU Foundation board of trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.