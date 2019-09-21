VALDOSTA — Show materials describe the new "Some Things Left" exhibit as a "collaborative installation" of artists Jon Swindler and Mike McFalls.
Some people may think of getting cable or internet access installed or, for older generations, a phone being installed when reading the word "installation."
But an art installation is something else.
It isn't like a painting that can be carried into a gallery and mounted on a wall. Or even a sculpture that can be carted into the gallery and posed under a light. Though installations are typically three-dimensional like a sculpture.
No, an artistic installation usually arrives in pieces and has to be re-built inside the gallery. Or the pieces are attached to the walls of a gallery. An installation incorporates the gallery space, even the people who visit the gallery, into the work.
The Dedo-Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, home to the Valdosta State University Art & Design Department exhibits, has played host to numerous installations through the years.
The latest installation features the collaborative work of Swindler and McFalls.
"They employ a cross-disciplinary approach to their art making that often results in an unpredictable sprawling arrangement that seeks to combine sculpture, painting, printmaking and other sorted media and materials," according to information provided by VSU Art. "In many of their collaborations, remnants from the previous works are combined with elements from each of their respective individual studio practices.
"These combinations often reveal themselves as massive, composed piles of art material that serve as both repository and resource for their installations."
Swindler is an associate professor of art and associate director of Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia in Athens. McFalls is professor of art at Columbus State University and director of Pasaquan, an internationally recognized visionary art environment; both located in Georgia.
"Some Things Left" opens Monday evening, VSU Fine Arts Building.
"The public is invited to join in the fun, collaborate and participate the following times Friday, Sept. 20; Saturday, Sept. 21; and Sunday, Sept. 22," according to a VSU statement. "All are invited to the opening reception and artists’ gallery lecture Monday, Sept. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m."
GALLERY
Valdosta State University Art & Design presents "Some Things Left," a collaborative installation with artists Jon Swindler and Mike McFalls.
Reception: The exhibit opens with a free, public reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Run dates: The show runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 11.
The public is invited to collaborate and participate, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Saturday, Sept. 21, Sunday; Sept. 22.
Gallery Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
Contact: Julie Bowland, gallery director, (229) 333-5835, or email jabowlan@valdosta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.