VALDOSTA – Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin was keynote speaker Saturday during the 100 Black Men of Valdosta's Annual Black Tie Dinner at Valdosta Middle School.
Colvin spoke on the state of the young Black man and presented a challenge to the 100 Black Men of Valdosta and the community.
“I believe we can work together to change the trajectory of young Black males if we have more Black male teachers in early childhood,” Colvin said. “I challenge the 100 to give college scholarships to young Black men who will commit to teach in early childhood for up to five years.
“If the 100 would see this through, I will pledge $5,000,” Colvin said.
Colvin received a stand ovation from the dinner attendees.
Colvin is a lifelong friend of Valdosta attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook, current president of the 100. During the introduction, Haugabrook reminisced about their early days of friendship: from working through law school at the University of Georgia to working in law through the years.
Colvin has a passion for youths, Haugabrook said.
Haugabrook mentioned a viral video of an address by Colvin to a group of students as part of a “Consider the Consequences” program for at-risk students.
The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, picked up by local, national and international media and played by teachers for their students since its recording in 2016.
On July 20, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Colvin to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Colvin received her bachelor's degree from Sweet Briar College and her juris doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law.
She was appointed to the Macon Circuit Superior Court in 2014 by Gov. Nathan Deal.
In 2020, Kemp appointed Colvin to the Georgia Court of Appeals. She is the state's first Black female appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by a Republican governor.
The 100 awarded Colvin the Crystal Flame, given each year to the banquet’s speaker.
Before closing remarks, Joseph “Sonny” Vickers, David “D.J.” Davis and Langdale College of Business accepted by Dr. Amy Watson were each presented a community service award.
During dinner, The Maestro Trio played several musical selections.
The Black Tie Banquet is one of seven annual programs hosted by the 100 Black Men of Valdosta.
