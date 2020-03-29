Furniture store undergoes changes over the years

VALDOSTA — This year marks the 105th anniversary for Turner’s Furniture.
Beginning as a hardware store in Pelham in 1915, the store has grown into a 10-location family business.
M.W. Turner Sr. began the Turner business legacy with the World War II era changing the stores from hardware to used furniture.
A second Turner location was opened in 1940 in Cairo and later moved to Bainbridge.
By 1959, the business had expanded into downtown Tifton with M.W. Turner III, known as Wright Turner, taking over that store and his brother, Scott, at the Pelham location.
Turner’s made its way into Valdosta in 1976 and in 1988 Fortson Turner continued the family tradition by becoming the fourth generation to enter the business.
Austin Turner, also fourth generation, came aboard in 1990.
The 1990s also brought the arrival of a new store format.
While Turner’s Fine Furniture offered top-quality furniture at the lowest price, the word “fine” occasionally led to the perception that the store was more expensive, according to the store’s history.
This led to the introduction of Turner’s Budget Furniture, which offered lower priced furniture from different manufacturers. The first of these stores opened in 1991 in Valdosta and now has locations in Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Beachton and Tallahassee.
In 1998, Wright Turner decided to let his sons take control, giving ownership to Fortson, Austin and Scott. Scott later pursued a career in real estate, but his brothers, Austin and Fortson, retained ownership and are the faces of the Turner commercials.
“Our great-grandfather would be very proud of the way Turner’s operates today,” said Fortson Turner. “We are grateful to our loyal customers and communities for allowing us to grow and expand for the past 100 years. Without you, we would not be where we are today.”
Turner’s operates 10 locations in Georgia and North Florida. In 2009, Turner’s was selected by Georgia Trend as Family Owned Business of the Year.
More information can be found online at www.turner furniture.com.
