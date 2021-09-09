VALDOSTA – The Food Truck Crawl returns to Downtown Valdosta next week with a focus on mental health awareness, city officials said.
The event is 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, throughout downtown.
According to organizers, participating vendors are Big Nick's on Baytree, Kona Ice, King of R&B, The Shrimp Box, Pink Magnolia Macaroons, Hibachi Highway, Big Dawgs Southern Cuisine and McKinnon's Pizza and Wings.
Mainstream Band will provide live music, organizers said.
The Greater Valdosta United Way is one of the community sponsors, according to the city.
Visit facebook.com/CityofValdosta for more information.
