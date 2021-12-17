The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $8,705 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Anonymous in honor of:

M/Sgt Lavern Lane

CM/Sgt Gene Shearl

Col. Russ Carson

AM2C James E. Horne

Col. Nate Adams

SP5 Brad Hodge

Capt. Jim Kinchen

M/Sgt Ron Daly

SM/Sgt James R. Nichols

SM/Sgt Al Henke

T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson

CM/Sgt Tom Koncar

M/Sgt Paul Sumner

SM/Sgt Charles Jones

Ruth Crester

SMCM George Eldridge

• In loving memory of Claydon H. Barron by Mary & Lawanna Barron

• John & Ellen Mitchell

• Eva Renfroe

• In memory of my husband, Paul Ward, by Barbara Ward

• Charles & Janice Newton

• In memory of Angie Howell by Jerry Howell

• In memory of John and Mamie Hezekiah

• In memory of my husband, Charles Sheffield, from Jean Sheffield

• Linda & Wyn Miller

• In memory of Bill & Virginia Turner

• In memory of Melissa Fletcher from James & Loraine Folsom

• The Rev. Richard Pieplow and Cynthia Pieplow

• In memory of my daughter, Christi Inmon Pearson, from Jan Minchew

• In honor of Hank & Claire Lee from Joan Corbett Lee

• In loving memory of Santa F. Deas from Jean Retterbush Deas

• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush, Heather Retterbush from Jean Retterbush Deas

• In memory of Dr. William Gee from Jean Retterbush Deas

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

