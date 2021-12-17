The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $8,705 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Anonymous in honor of:
M/Sgt Lavern Lane
CM/Sgt Gene Shearl
Col. Russ Carson
AM2C James E. Horne
Col. Nate Adams
SP5 Brad Hodge
Capt. Jim Kinchen
M/Sgt Ron Daly
SM/Sgt James R. Nichols
SM/Sgt Al Henke
T/Sgt Robert O. Nelson
CM/Sgt Tom Koncar
M/Sgt Paul Sumner
SM/Sgt Charles Jones
Ruth Crester
SMCM George Eldridge
• In loving memory of Claydon H. Barron by Mary & Lawanna Barron
• John & Ellen Mitchell
• Eva Renfroe
• In memory of my husband, Paul Ward, by Barbara Ward
• Charles & Janice Newton
• In memory of Angie Howell by Jerry Howell
• In memory of John and Mamie Hezekiah
• In memory of my husband, Charles Sheffield, from Jean Sheffield
• Linda & Wyn Miller
• In memory of Bill & Virginia Turner
• In memory of Melissa Fletcher from James & Loraine Folsom
• The Rev. Richard Pieplow and Cynthia Pieplow
• In memory of my daughter, Christi Inmon Pearson, from Jan Minchew
• In honor of Hank & Claire Lee from Joan Corbett Lee
• In loving memory of Santa F. Deas from Jean Retterbush Deas
• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush, Heather Retterbush from Jean Retterbush Deas
• In memory of Dr. William Gee from Jean Retterbush Deas
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.