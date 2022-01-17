Langston to vice president List

LAGRANGE — Caroline Langston of Valdosta was recently named to the LaGrange College Fall Semester Vice President of Academic Affairs' List. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.

 Wiregrass announces fall president’s list

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has announced the fall semester president’s list. The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester 2021.

Atkinson: Holly Taylor, and Adrian Torres

Ben Hill: Luis Arroyo, Latisha Blue, Parish Darden, Suzie Gibbs, and Claire Yarbrough

Berrien: Anthony Drake, Chelsea Hall, Hannah Hall, Andrea Jacobsen, Alexandria Short, Alyssa Stanchak, and Candance Warren

Brooks: William Exum, La-Kendra Lewis, Rodney Smith, and Hiedi Sowell

Chatham: Cameron Cunnane

Clinch: Caroline Cummings, Elijah Ellis, John Harper, Cara Knight, and Andrew Nelson

Coffee: Elias Bonilla, Katie Burch, Jovita Cabrera, Katie Davis, Mallorie Ellis, Dominque Lanier, Chelsea Mathews, Karagan Merritt, Maria Thompson, and Kaden Walker

Colquitt: McKenna Fletcher, David Grace, Joseph Hilton, Luis Perez-Pena, and Melissa Sanchez

Cook: Leefield Abernathy, Makayla Barrett, Hope Bryant, Savannah Owen, and Alexis Tomlinson

Echols: David Bueno, and Hayden Davis

Irwin: Jason Brewer and Christopher Richardson

Lanier: Keith Barron, Denton Broadway, Nikki Carratt, Ami Courson, Matthew Kinch, and Colton Mitchell

Lowndes: Brandy Ambrose, Jacqueline Andrews, Andrew Bagherpour, Sutherlin Bennett, Brianna Boone, William Brown, Wilmer Calles, Destini Castoral, Nicolle Castro Bathalh De Ar, Heather Chaney, Keith Coates, Daniel Daher, William Davis, Ryan Degner, Mia DeVore, James Diamante, Justin Dixon, Grace Fisher, Jordan Fulton, Jill Gleghorn, Bryan Glynn-Melton, Zoei Gosier, Michael Griffin, Nadia Harris, Ansley Hill, Christopher Holder, Joshua Inman, Silo Keith, Michael Kelly, Anna Lahood, Matthew Landman, Andrea Lawrence, Nicholas Lopez, Alexis McCrae, Kayla McLain, Shamara Melvin, Justin Molnar, Mark Molnar, Danielle Moore, Christy Morgan, Chante Neloms, Erica Nelson, Elizabeth Olivas, Rosellen Peddrick, Kara Preston, Courtney Prisbrey, Andrew Renfro, Willie Robinson, Christina Rodriquez, Christina Rothrock, Sky Russ, Jayden Sale, Christopher Schmidt, Kristian Sharp, Alexis Sharpe, Ryukichi Sindberg, Alysyn Smith, Alexus Spencer, Sarai’ Spencer, Abigail Taylor, Casey Taylor, Melody Thomas, Shalonda Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Chloe Walker, Charen Waller, Michael Ward, Amber Warren, Brittany Weatherford, Rianne Williams, Kaylee Wyrick, and Kiana Young

Madison, Fla: Mysehelle Wilford

Muscogee: Damaris Valois

Out of State: Alyssa Gittins

Pierce: Gene Cornett

Tift: Crystal Ventura, and Luisfernado Villasana

Ware: Maegan Holton

Wiregrass announces fall dean’s list

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has announced the fall semester dean's list. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the fall semester.

Atkinson: Morgan Edge, Ana Gonzalez Tinajero, Lizett Mendez, Courtney Moore, Judy Portillo, and Estrellita Torres

Ben Hill: Markeela Bozeman, Laken Cone, Jessica Dryden, Anna Luke, Samuel Manley, Kia Peavy, Shanterra Shelton, Jordan Taylor, and Deisy Trejo

Berrien: Candi Bennett, Bailey Otis, and Miranda Rudeseal

Brooks: Alex Cardonna, Kareem Doe, Mark Handeland, Emily Hiers, Jonathan Munoz Torralba, Alexis Nichols, and Lonnie Taylor

Coffee: Justin Anderson, Christian Hernandez, Pamela Hurst, Desiree King, Jerri Myers, Savanna Reliford, Jose Rivas, Chandra Silver-Howard, Shealyn Sommers, Jenna Spivey, Brittany Standford, Julia Thomas, Valerie Vornsand, and Katie Youghn

Colquitt: Christopher Brooks, and Leslie Nunez

Cook: Cliniesha Codrington, Heather Duren, James McFadden, Dyanna Purvis, Lacey Robinson, Timothy Smith, and Shameria Tucker

Doughtery: Reese Bacon

Irwin: Harrison Dill, Dannella Elliott, Bernardo Rodriguez, and Janna Wright

Jeff Davis: Gracie Morris

Lanier: Ethan Hiers, and Brandon Ortiz

Lee: Elizabeth Pineda

Lowndes: Amy Atkinson, Macee Baughan, Brittany Benham, Garrett Blake, Nakeyah Breland, Nicholas Bross, Justin Brown, John Bryant, Tomeika Buie, Naiari Causey, Haley Dominy, Ariel Dudley, Elijah Farmer, Ambrai Freeman, Morgan Garcia, Marquez Gardner, Erica Gaskins, Carlton Greenway, Dean Greinke, Hugo Henry, Rebecca Hill, Latosha Hunter, Derrick Johns, Justin Jones, Margaret Karatzas-LaDuke, Rebecca Kidd, Mara Lamon, Heather Lopez, Kristal Mallory, Savannah Martin, Crystal Matthews, Sherkresha McCrae, Raymond McIntyre, Jason Mode, Alvin Payton, Elizabeth Perry, Tarsha Powell, Danielle Recinos, Lisbeth Rivera Valentin, Ana Rodriquez, Akeiba Smith, Joshua Snyder, Chana Stafford, Gillian Stark, Taylor Stegeman, Callie Stephens, Evan White, Keir’riyah White, Nathan Willis, Joshua Willis, Madison Wiseman, Jonesia Wynn, and Adasia Zackery

Madison, Fl: Elese Valentine

Mitchell: Bethany Phillips

Polk: Tetiana Denysenko

Telfair: William Register

Thomas: Nathaniel Gibson

Turner: Tedria Martin

Georgia Southwestern names dean's list

AMERICUS — South Georgia students made the fall dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students include:

Gabrielle Carter of Valdosta

Hahira: Amanda Cole

Lake Park: Adell Simmons

Lakeland: Jessica Stowe

Lenox: Kaylin Whitley

Georgia Southwestern names graduates

AMERICUS — South Georgia students were among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall commencement ceremony held in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Greg Long of Pavo earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting.

William Garrett of Nashville earned a bachelor of arts in history with teaching certificate cum laude.

Sara Askew of Sparks earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Connor Butler of Naylor earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Kristen Fowler of Lake Park earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Kristina Freeman of Lake Park earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Rachel Kight of Valdosta earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Karen May of Lake Park earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Trenton Viche of Valdosta earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

Liliana Spittal of Valdosta earned a master's degree in business administration.

Paula Baunoch of Dixie earned a master's degree in elementary education.

Markesia Barron of Adel earned a master's degree in middles grades education.

Shannon Griffin of Quitman earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing magna cum laude.

Dorthea Anderson of Nashville earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Marci Baldree of Sparks earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Jenny Hester of Adel earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Mollie Roberts of Enigma earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Morgan Turner of Adel earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Kimberly Tutt of Lake Park earned a specialist degree in elementary education.

Fountain named to dean's list 

CONWAY, S.C. — Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Deon Fountain, a communication major from Valdosta.

North Georgia names dean's list

DAHLONEGA — The deans of each of University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall.

Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Students who made the Dean's List included:

Naylor: Lindsey Westberry

Valdosta: Hailey Williams

Elkins named to dean's list

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized Payton Elkins of Valdosta, as one of the students named to the dean's list for academic achievement during fall 2021.

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

SNHU announces dean's list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulated students on being named to the fall dean's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.

Area students include: 

Valdosta: Leshia Stinson, Cretia Joiner 

Kennesaw names president's list

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

The president's list honorees include the Kennesaw State students from the area:

Sparks: Briana Williams

Valdosta:  Caitlyn Tedder, Marcella Gary, Diya Patel, Peri'Yanna Prince, Andria Mason, Grayson Legg, Simone Brock, Jacob Bennett,  Hiba Heikal 

Kennesaw names dean's list

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,300 Owls named to the University's dean's list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Area students include: 

Adel: Elliott Gbadehan

Hahira: Diamonique Henley, Angelica Moss, Thomas Graddy

Lake Park: Kellen Mullis

Naylor: Caleb Willis

Sparks: Jakia Sharpe

Valdosta:  Aleah Singleton, Colton Page, Lauren Sharper, Jaliyah Brantley, Caleb Boswell, Maraynna Jenkins,  Ethan Altman,  Kelsea Ramos

President's list includes area students

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulated students on being named to the fall president's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.

Area students include: 

Valdosta: Caitlin Williams, Ariana Goolsby, Amy Taylor, Cynthia Phillips, Crystall McCastle, Morgan Thompson, Shawnica Battle, Lauren Paster, Matthew Thompson, Alba Torres, Kristina Smith, Enrique Torres-Laureano.

